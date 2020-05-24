0
Sunday 24 May 2020 - 12:00

Al-Houthi Points to US, Israeli Regimes’ Role in Aggression against Yemen

Story Code : 864604
“The Yemeni People are facing unjust aggression under American supervision and Israeli cooperation, and it is our faith, religious, innate, and national duty to confront this aggression with full force and at all levels,” Almasirah quoted him as saying on Saturday, in a congratulatory message issued on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

He felicitated the day to the Islamic Nation, the people of Yemen, and the fighters who are stationed in the frontlines, stressing the necessity of supporting the frontlines with men and needed resources, and that the mobilization should stay in an active and a strong pace.

He called for boosting internal production and the constant interest in agriculture and to make sure to grow crops like grains.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in order to bring Hadi back to power and crush the popular Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past five years.

More than half of Yemen’s hospitals and clinics have been destroyed or closed during the war by the Saudi-led coalition, which is supported militarily by the UK, US, and other Western nations.

At least 80 percent of the 28 million-strong population is also reliant on aid to survive in what the United Nations has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
