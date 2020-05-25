UN Chief Welcomes Afghanistan Ceasefire

In a statement, the secretary-general urged all parties concerned to seize this opportunity and embrace an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.
Only a peaceful settlement can bring an end to the suffering in Afghanistan, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres, in the statement.
The UN has been committed to supporting the people and government of Afghanistan in this important endeavor, said the statement.
The Taliban have announced a three-day ceasefire during Eid al-Fitr, starting from Sunday. The Afghan government has reciprocated.