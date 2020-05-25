0
Monday 25 May 2020 - 08:16

UN Chief Welcomes Afghanistan Ceasefire

Story Code : 864693
UN Chief Welcomes Afghanistan Ceasefire
In a statement, the secretary-general urged all parties concerned to seize this opportunity and embrace an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

Only a peaceful settlement can bring an end to the suffering in Afghanistan, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres, in the statement.

The UN has been committed to supporting the people and government of Afghanistan in this important endeavor, said the statement.

The Taliban have announced a three-day ceasefire during Eid al-Fitr, starting from Sunday. The Afghan government has reciprocated.
Source : Agencies
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Warplanes Continue Bombing Yemen on Eid Al-Fitr, Killing 3 Civilians
Saudi Warplanes Continue Bombing Yemen on Eid Al-Fitr, Killing 3 Civilians
Russian FM Spokeswoman: US Willfully Ruining Strategic Stability System
Russian FM Spokeswoman: US Willfully Ruining Strategic Stability System
25 May 2020
Iran Condemns Foreign Interventions in China Internal Affairs
Iran Condemns Foreign Interventions in China Internal Affairs
25 May 2020
Brewing Unrest in Hong Kong Turned Violent over Proposed Security Law
Brewing Unrest in Hong Kong Turned Violent over Proposed Security Law
25 May 2020
North Korean Leader Vows to Bolster Nuclear
North Korean Leader Vows to Bolster Nuclear 'Deterrence'
24 May 2020
US and China on ‘Brink of New Cold War’, Chinese Foreign Minister Warns
US and China on ‘Brink of New Cold War’, Chinese Foreign Minister Warns
24 May 2020
Taliban & Ghani Announce 3-Day Eid Cease Fire
Taliban & Ghani Announce 3-Day Eid Cease Fire
24 May 2020
Turkish Interior Minister Slams US for Sanctioning his Iranian Counterpart
Turkish Interior Minister Slams US for Sanctioning his Iranian Counterpart
24 May 2020
Hashd al-Sha
Hashd al-Sha'abi Killed 25 Daesh Militants over a Span of One Month
23 May 2020
UN Envoy: US Threatens Venezuela-Bound Iranian Tankers With
UN Envoy: US Threatens Venezuela-Bound Iranian Tankers With 'Imminent Use of Military Force
23 May 2020
Bahrain
Bahrain's Leading Shia Cleric: Quds Day Adds to Insight, Awareness against Arrogance
23 May 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Palestine Shall Return to Palestinians
Sayyed Nasrallah: Palestine Shall Return to Palestinians
23 May 2020
The “Virus of Zionism” Won
The “Virus of Zionism” Won't Last Long and Will be Eliminated: Ayatollah Khamenei
22 May 2020