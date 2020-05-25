0
Monday 25 May 2020 - 10:21

Cuban President Hails Arrival of Iran Fuel Tankers to Venezuela

"The first of five Iranian oil tankers arrives in Venezuela breaking the unacceptable and criminal blockade," he tweeted.

"Long live solidarity among the peoples," he added.

Five vessels carrying Iranian fuel heading to Venezuela amid rising tensions over a possible US move to halt delivery.

The first of five Iranian oil tankers heading to Venezuela to help ease fuel shortages entered the country's waters, encountering no immediate signs of US interference amid a diplomatic standoff.

Amid heightened tensions over what Venezuelan authorities described as threats from the United States, the oil vessel 'Fortune' officially entered Venezuela's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) at about 7:30 pm local time (11:30 GMT) on Saturday, according to the shipping tracker TankerTracker.

The second Iranian oil tanker, the 'Forest', entered the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Venezuela early Sunday, met by the country's navy.

Three more oil tankers are expected to arrive in Venezuela from Iran.

The arrival of Iranian tankers to Venezuelan waters despite US threats is interpreted as a landmark in the struggle for sovereignty, independence, and peace.

The desperately needed shipments have caused a diplomatic standoff between the United States and Iran and Venezuela, which are under US sanctions.

Iran has warned of repercussions from the potential interception of Iranian tankers by the US.
