Tuesday 26 May 2020 - 07:09

IRGC Commander Expressed That the Era of US Presence in the Region is Ending

IRGC Commander Expressed That the Era of US Presence in the Region is Ending
IRGC commander’s political deputy, General Yadollah Javani, said if Americans are after regional security they must leave the region.

“Regional countries can create sustainable security in the region on their own through synergy and without the US,” he said.

The US is holding live-fire training operations in the Persian Gulf, involving helicopter gunships and amphibious groups. US officials have touted the ongoing drill as a chance to demonstrate what they described as “awesome firepower” of US weapons.

The IRGC official said, “The Islamic Republic is now an established regional power and is turning into a global power. Today, the US is no longer as powerful as the past and cannot impose its will on others.”

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the Islamic Republic will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.
