Tuesday 26 May 2020 - 07:15

Twitter Closes Iran Embassy's Account with No Reason

Twitter Closes Iran Embassy
Twitter has not yet responded to Iran's request to know about why the company has shut the Iranian Embassy's twitter account in Russian language.

In the meantime, Twitter has already blocked accounts of several Iranian news agencies unreasonably.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) had announced recently that account of Jam-e-Jam newspaper has been made inactive.

More than a year ago, French news agency had quoted Twitter as claiming that such closure is due to dispatch of messages from Iranian accounts against the US policies.  

Two years ago, Twitter and Facebook shut for no reason hundred of pages and accounts linked to Iran .

Iran believes that such moves are in violation of "freedom of expression," a principle which the West pretends to advocate.

Closure of Iran's accounts through US-based social networks increased in parallel with the US so-called maximum pressure on Iran.

Such blocks proves that directors of the Western networks are not willing to hear the independent voices of other nations against the US will.

Freedom of expression will be acceptable as long as it is in line with the White House policies.
