Maduro: Those Oil Tankers are Symbol of Iran & Venezuela’s ‘Courage and Freedom’

Islam Times - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro hailed the arrival of Iranian tankers to Venezuela amid US threats.

“The ‘Fortune’ became this Monday #25May a symbol of freedom and courage for two peoples: Venezuela and Iran,” tweeted Maduro while posting photos of the Iranian tanker docked in a Venezuelan port.The tweet came as oil tanker Fortune arrived and docked at its destination in Venezuela, El Palito refinery, to deliver fuel to people who are under the intense pressure of the United States.The second tanker, Forest, is also in the Venezuelan territory while three other tankers are on the way.The five tankers deliver some 1.5 million barrels of fuel to Venezuela that despite having abundant reserves, is facing fuel shortage due to illegal US sanctions.Tehran’s decision to send Iran-flagged tankers to Venezuela amid US sanctions against both countries has infuriated those in the White House with some sources saying that Washington may adopt measures against it.Iran has vowed to retaliate any aggression against its tankers while noting that it has the inherent right to trade with other countries.