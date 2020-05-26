0
Tuesday 26 May 2020 - 09:06

Maduro: Those Oil Tankers are Symbol of Iran & Venezuela’s ‘Courage and Freedom’

Story Code : 864811
Maduro: Those Oil Tankers are Symbol of Iran & Venezuela’s ‘Courage and Freedom’
“The ‘Fortune’ became this Monday #25May a symbol of freedom and courage for two peoples: Venezuela and Iran,” tweeted Maduro while posting photos of the Iranian tanker docked in a Venezuelan port.

The tweet came as oil tanker Fortune arrived and docked at its destination in Venezuela, El Palito refinery, to deliver fuel to people who are under the intense pressure of the United States.



The second tanker, Forest, is also in the Venezuelan territory while three other tankers are on the way.

The five tankers deliver some 1.5 million barrels of fuel to Venezuela that despite having abundant reserves, is facing fuel shortage due to illegal US sanctions.

Tehran’s decision to send Iran-flagged tankers to Venezuela amid US sanctions against both countries has infuriated those in the White House with some sources saying that Washington may adopt measures against it.

Iran has vowed to retaliate any aggression against its tankers while noting that it has the inherent right to trade with other countries.
Related Stories
Maduro Accuses Colombian President of Intentionally 'Infecting' Venezuela with Coronavirus
Islam Times - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused his Colombian counterpart, Ivan Duque, of intentionally infecting Venezuelans returning ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Sheikh Qassem: Liberation of Southern Lebanon Turning Point toward Independence
Sheikh Qassem: Liberation of Southern Lebanon Turning Point toward Independence
EU’s Borrell: Asia Replacing US as Center of Global Power
EU’s Borrell: Asia Replacing US as Center of Global Power
26 May 2020
Maduro: Those Oil Tankers are Symbol of Iran & Venezuela’s ‘Courage and Freedom’
Maduro: Those Oil Tankers are Symbol of Iran & Venezuela’s ‘Courage and Freedom’
26 May 2020
Saudi Warplanes Continue Bombing Yemen on Eid Al-Fitr, Killing 3 Civilians
Saudi Warplanes Continue Bombing Yemen on Eid Al-Fitr, Killing 3 Civilians
25 May 2020
Russian FM Spokeswoman: US Willfully Ruining Strategic Stability System
Russian FM Spokeswoman: US Willfully Ruining Strategic Stability System
25 May 2020
Iran Condemns Foreign Interventions in China Internal Affairs
Iran Condemns Foreign Interventions in China Internal Affairs
25 May 2020
Brewing Unrest in Hong Kong Turned Violent over Proposed Security Law
Brewing Unrest in Hong Kong Turned Violent over Proposed Security Law
25 May 2020
North Korean Leader Vows to Bolster Nuclear
North Korean Leader Vows to Bolster Nuclear 'Deterrence'
24 May 2020
US and China on ‘Brink of New Cold War’, Chinese Foreign Minister Warns
US and China on ‘Brink of New Cold War’, Chinese Foreign Minister Warns
24 May 2020
Taliban & Ghani Announce 3-Day Eid Cease Fire
Taliban & Ghani Announce 3-Day Eid Cease Fire
24 May 2020
Turkish Interior Minister Slams US for Sanctioning his Iranian Counterpart
Turkish Interior Minister Slams US for Sanctioning his Iranian Counterpart
24 May 2020
Hashd al-Sha
Hashd al-Sha'abi Killed 25 Daesh Militants over a Span of One Month
23 May 2020
UN Envoy: US Threatens Venezuela-Bound Iranian Tankers With
UN Envoy: US Threatens Venezuela-Bound Iranian Tankers With 'Imminent Use of Military Force
23 May 2020