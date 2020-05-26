Armed Israeli Settlers Attack, Injure Palestinians in West Bank

Islam Times - A group of Israeli settlers attacked and injured two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, local Palestinian media reports said.

Two Palestinian young men suffered bullet injuries on Monday when armed settlers opened fire on them near the village of al-Mughayyir in northern Ramallah, according to Palestine Information Center.An eye witness said the settlers brutalized and shot shepherds between al-Mughayyir and Turmus Ayya villageS.Later, soldiers showed up to protect the armed settlers and fired tear gas canisters at local residents who rushed to the area to help the shepherds, the report added.The victims were transferred to a hospital in Ramallah.More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds.All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law.According to human rights groups, incidents of sabotage and violence by extremist settlers against Palestinians and their property are a daily occurrence throughout the West Bank.