0
Tuesday 26 May 2020 - 10:21

Sheikh Qassem: Liberation of Southern Lebanon Turning Point toward Independence

Story Code : 864832
Sheikh Qassem: Liberation of Southern Lebanon Turning Point toward Independence
Sheikh Qassem maintained that Resistance and Liberation Day has overthrown the “invincible army” claim and sustained the Lebanese golden formula, people-army-resistance, adding events have proved that betting on the US-sponsored settlements is fruitless.

“Resistance and Liberation Day has embarked on the era of victories over ‘Israel’ and ISIL and ingrained the values of confrontation and steadfastness in the minds of the new generations.”

Sheikh Qassem stressed that the need for the resistance has not ended, adding that protecting the national rights and natural resources requires its weaponry.

Hezbollah Deputy Chief attributed the victory to the martyrs’ blood, the injured and the fighters as well as their families, confirming that a large number of men have pledged to pursue the martyrdom path.

Sheikh Qassem finally stressed that the Resistance is keen on constructing the state in Lebanon, restoring justice among the citizens, and establishing a productive economic system.
Related Stories
Sheikh Qassem Pointed Out that Iran Supports Resistance to Regain Rights
Islam Times - Hezbollah Deputy SG Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the central cause of the Umma is Palestine, adding that the main cause of the ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Afghanistan Authorities Plan to Release 900 More Taliban Prisoners
Afghanistan Authorities Plan to Release 900 More Taliban Prisoners
Sheikh Qassem: Liberation of Southern Lebanon Turning Point toward Independence
Sheikh Qassem: Liberation of Southern Lebanon Turning Point toward Independence
26 May 2020
EU’s Borrell: Asia Replacing US as Center of Global Power
EU’s Borrell: Asia Replacing US as Center of Global Power
26 May 2020
Maduro: Those Oil Tankers are Symbol of Iran & Venezuela’s ‘Courage and Freedom’
Maduro: Those Oil Tankers are Symbol of Iran & Venezuela’s ‘Courage and Freedom’
26 May 2020
Saudi Warplanes Continue Bombing Yemen on Eid Al-Fitr, Killing 3 Civilians
Saudi Warplanes Continue Bombing Yemen on Eid Al-Fitr, Killing 3 Civilians
25 May 2020
Russian FM Spokeswoman: US Willfully Ruining Strategic Stability System
Russian FM Spokeswoman: US Willfully Ruining Strategic Stability System
25 May 2020
Iran Condemns Foreign Interventions in China Internal Affairs
Iran Condemns Foreign Interventions in China Internal Affairs
25 May 2020
Brewing Unrest in Hong Kong Turned Violent over Proposed Security Law
Brewing Unrest in Hong Kong Turned Violent over Proposed Security Law
25 May 2020
North Korean Leader Vows to Bolster Nuclear
North Korean Leader Vows to Bolster Nuclear 'Deterrence'
24 May 2020
US and China on ‘Brink of New Cold War’, Chinese Foreign Minister Warns
US and China on ‘Brink of New Cold War’, Chinese Foreign Minister Warns
24 May 2020
Taliban & Ghani Announce 3-Day Eid Cease Fire
Taliban & Ghani Announce 3-Day Eid Cease Fire
24 May 2020
Turkish Interior Minister Slams US for Sanctioning his Iranian Counterpart
Turkish Interior Minister Slams US for Sanctioning his Iranian Counterpart
24 May 2020
Hashd al-Sha
Hashd al-Sha'abi Killed 25 Daesh Militants over a Span of One Month
23 May 2020