Wednesday 27 May 2020 - 08:26

Senior ISIS Ringleader in Iraq Killed in Eastern Syria

Story Code : 864998
According to a statement by the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service, Moataz Numan Abdel Nayef Najm al-Jabouri was killed in an airstrike in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province, Anadolu Agency reported.

It said the airstrike was carried out using accurate intelligence information provided by Iraq.

The statement said within the terrorist group Al-Jabouri was known as “the governor of Iraq.”

It said he was “the associate leader of the terrorist group ISIS for provinces affairs and was responsible for planning and coordinating external terrorist operations.”

In late 2017, Baghdad declared there was no longer any Daesh presence in Iraq. However, the terrorist group still maintains a presence in rural areas of Anbar, Diyala, Kirkuk, Salahuddin, and Mosul.

The Iraqi army and popular forces continue to carry out operations against the terror group in various parts of the country.
