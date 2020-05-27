Leader Asks MPs to Work on ‘Culture & Economy’ as Two Priorities of Country

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has issued a message to the new Parliament which was read in the opening ceremony.

Hojatoleslam Mohammadi Golpayegani, Leader’s Chief of Staff, read the message in today’s event.Highlighting that “economy and culture” are the two priorities of the country, Ayatollah Khamenei called on MPs to focus more on enhancing the livelihood of people, improve key economic criteria such as employment and inflation, maintain piety and fairness in performing supervisory duties, adopt revolutionary stances during important incidents, and have brotherly relations with Judiciary and Executive branches.Expressing satisfaction over the start of the new Parliament and the shining of the Islamic democracy behind the world’s eyes, Leader appreciated the efforts and motivation of people for forming the new body and also congratulated the newly elected lawmakers.Turning to the economic conditions in the country, Ayatollah Khamenei noted that paying attention to Resistance Economy can guide the country to overcome problems.The Leader considered Imam Khomeini's interpretation that the Parliament is above all affairs as the most comprehensive description of the dignity and duty of the parliament and added: "If we consider the law as the path of the country to the peaks and destinations specified in the Constitution, the parliament is committed to this vital path."Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the need for everyone to follow the path of the law, pointing to the existing capacities to guarantee the implementation of the law in the Judiciary, as well as the Parliament itself, such as the right to probe, the right to reject and accept senior government officials, and the right to notify, question and impeach and highlighted: "If the law is correct, sufficient and enforceable and the guarantees of its implementation are used properly, the country will achieve its lofty goals."Emphasizing the fundamental role of the MPs in elevating the parliament to its proper position, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution stated: "When the MPs know the conditions and priorities of the country correctly and with expertise, active and regular presence, clean-handedness and trustworthiness perform their duties, in fact, the parliament will be the focal point of hope of the people and the point of reliance of the executors, and in the true sense of the word, above of all the country's affairs."Ayatollah Khamenei termed involvement in unimportant matters, introducing unhealthy personal and partisan motives, negligence in work and unhealthy ethnic and regional grouping as the main detriments of parliamentary representation and underscored the economy and culture as the two main priorities of the country and called on everyone to think and work hard on the livelihood of the weaker classes as a priority.Ayatollah Khamenei noted the reform of the main pillars of the national economy, such as "employment, production, the value of the national currency and inflation" and " prioritizing the general policies of the resistance economy" and referred to an approaching task of the parliament, which is to regulate the Seventh Development Plan of the country."The Leader also called for paying attention to reducing the decisive role of crude oil in the government's financial resources.Ayatollah Khamenei expressed confidence that the observance of these headlines would prove to the nation that their election would be correct and would increase the desire to participate in the elections.The newly-elected Iranian lawmakers held the first session of the 11th Parliament after the victory of the Islamic Revolution on Wednesday.The 11th round of Iran's parliamentary elections was held on Friday, Feb 21, 2020, in 208 poll stations throughout Iran. 24,512,404 people participated in this election.