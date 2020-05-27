0
Wednesday 27 May 2020 - 11:14

US Navy: Russian Fighter Jets Intercept US Spy Plane above Mediterranean

Story Code : 865044
US Navy: Russian Fighter Jets Intercept US Spy Plane above Mediterranean
"For the third time in two months, Russian pilots flew in an unsafe and unprofessional manner while intercepting a US Navy P-8A Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft in the US 6th Fleet, May 26, 2020," the statement said, TASS reported.

According to the press service, "the intercept was determined to be unsafe and unprofessional" due to the Russian pilots taking close station on each wing of the P-8A simultaneously, "restricting the P-8A’s ability to safely maneuver."

The incident lasted about an hour, the US 6th Fleet’s press service said.

The Pentagon already reported on April 15 that a Russian Su-35 plane had intercepted a US P-8A Poseidon plane over the Mediterranean. On that occasion, the US Navy also called this intercept "unsafe."
Source : TASS
Related Stories
US Navy Destroyer ‘Sails Through Taiwan Strait’
Islam Times - The US Navy says one of its guided-missile destroyers has sailed through the strategic Taiwan Strait, a provocative move likely to anger China.
Comment


Featured Stories
Senior Commander Killed in Yemen during Infighting between Saudi & UAE Militias
Senior Commander Killed in Yemen during Infighting between Saudi & UAE Militias
World Food Program Warned that Yemen Aid Lifeline Reaching ‘Breaking Point’
World Food Program Warned that Yemen Aid Lifeline Reaching ‘Breaking Point’
27 May 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Are Preparing for the Great War When ‘Israel’ Will Be Wiped off the Map
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Are Preparing for the Great War When ‘Israel’ Will Be Wiped off the Map
By Sara Taha Moughnieh
27 May 2020
Trump Accuses Twitter of
Trump Accuses Twitter of 'Interfering' in US Election and 'Stifling Free Speech'
27 May 2020
Afghanistan Authorities Plan to Release 900 More Taliban Prisoners
Afghanistan Authorities Plan to Release 900 More Taliban Prisoners
26 May 2020
Sheikh Qassem: Liberation of Southern Lebanon Turning Point toward Independence
Sheikh Qassem: Liberation of Southern Lebanon Turning Point toward Independence
26 May 2020
EU’s Borrell: Asia Replacing US as Center of Global Power
EU’s Borrell: Asia Replacing US as Center of Global Power
26 May 2020
Maduro: Those Oil Tankers are Symbol of Iran & Venezuela’s ‘Courage and Freedom’
Maduro: Those Oil Tankers are Symbol of Iran & Venezuela’s ‘Courage and Freedom’
26 May 2020
Saudi Warplanes Continue Bombing Yemen on Eid Al-Fitr, Killing 3 Civilians
Saudi Warplanes Continue Bombing Yemen on Eid Al-Fitr, Killing 3 Civilians
25 May 2020
Russian FM Spokeswoman: US Willfully Ruining Strategic Stability System
Russian FM Spokeswoman: US Willfully Ruining Strategic Stability System
25 May 2020
Iran Condemns Foreign Interventions in China Internal Affairs
Iran Condemns Foreign Interventions in China Internal Affairs
25 May 2020
Brewing Unrest in Hong Kong Turned Violent over Proposed Security Law
Brewing Unrest in Hong Kong Turned Violent over Proposed Security Law
25 May 2020
North Korean Leader Vows to Bolster Nuclear
North Korean Leader Vows to Bolster Nuclear 'Deterrence'
24 May 2020