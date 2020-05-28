0
Thursday 28 May 2020 - 01:48

Iran Registers More than 2,000 Coronavirus Infections, 56 Deaths

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 141,591 with the death toll standing at 7,564.

According to Jahanpour, 2,551 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 111,176 people have recovered.

So far, 856,546 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, he added.

According to the latest figures, 5,685,938 have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 352,227 and recoveries amounting to 2,430,786.
