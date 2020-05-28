Hong Kong Police Arrest 300 Protesting Security Legislation
Story Code : 865167
In the heart of the financial district, riot police fired pepper pellets to disperse a crowd, and elsewhere in the city police rounded up groups of dozens of protesters, making them sit on sidewalks before searching their belongings, Reuters reports.
A heavy police presence around the Legislative Council deterred protesters planning to disrupt the debate of a bill that would criminalize disrespect of the Chinese national anthem. The bill is expected to become law next month.