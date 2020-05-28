0
Thursday 28 May 2020 - 06:23

Hong Kong Police Arrest 300 Protesting Security Legislation

Story Code : 865167
Hong Kong Police Arrest 300 Protesting Security Legislation
In the heart of the financial district, riot police fired pepper pellets to disperse a crowd, and elsewhere in the city police rounded up groups of dozens of protesters, making them sit on sidewalks before searching their belongings, Reuters reports.

A heavy police presence around the Legislative Council deterred protesters planning to disrupt the debate of a bill that would criminalize disrespect of the Chinese national anthem. The bill is expected to become law next month.
Comment


Featured Stories
Maduro Thanks Iran for Sending Oil Tankers to Venezuela
Maduro Thanks Iran for Sending Oil Tankers to Venezuela
Moscow Concerned about Attempts to Defame WHO: Russian FM
Moscow Concerned about Attempts to Defame WHO: Russian FM
28 May 2020
Live Nuclear Test Could Occur within Months if Trump Orders it: US Official
Live Nuclear Test Could Occur within Months if Trump Orders it: US Official
28 May 2020
Xi Jinping Urges Chinese Military to Prepare for War
Xi Jinping Urges Chinese Military to Prepare for War
28 May 2020
Senior Commander Killed in Yemen during Infighting between Saudi & UAE Militias
Senior Commander Killed in Yemen during Infighting between Saudi & UAE Militias
27 May 2020
World Food Program Warned that Yemen Aid Lifeline Reaching ‘Breaking Point’
World Food Program Warned that Yemen Aid Lifeline Reaching ‘Breaking Point’
27 May 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Are Preparing for the Great War When ‘Israel’ Will Be Wiped off the Map
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Are Preparing for the Great War When ‘Israel’ Will Be Wiped off the Map
By Sara Taha Moughnieh
27 May 2020
Trump Accuses Twitter of
Trump Accuses Twitter of 'Interfering' in US Election and 'Stifling Free Speech'
27 May 2020
Afghanistan Authorities Plan to Release 900 More Taliban Prisoners
Afghanistan Authorities Plan to Release 900 More Taliban Prisoners
26 May 2020
Sheikh Qassem: Liberation of Southern Lebanon Turning Point toward Independence
Sheikh Qassem: Liberation of Southern Lebanon Turning Point toward Independence
26 May 2020
EU’s Borrell: Asia Replacing US as Center of Global Power
EU’s Borrell: Asia Replacing US as Center of Global Power
26 May 2020
Maduro: Those Oil Tankers are Symbol of Iran & Venezuela’s ‘Courage and Freedom’
Maduro: Those Oil Tankers are Symbol of Iran & Venezuela’s ‘Courage and Freedom’
26 May 2020
Saudi Warplanes Continue Bombing Yemen on Eid Al-Fitr, Killing 3 Civilians
Saudi Warplanes Continue Bombing Yemen on Eid Al-Fitr, Killing 3 Civilians
25 May 2020