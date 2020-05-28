Firing of State Department Inspector General was Demanded by Bin Salman

Islam Times - American sources have revealed that expulsion of US State Department inspector general Steve Linick was a demand by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman from President Donald Trump.

Nour News website close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) quoted US sources on Wednesday as saying that the expulsion of Linick and the non-restriction of arms sales to Saudi Arabia has been cited as a precondition for Mohammed bin Salman to finance the Trump campaign in the 2020 presidential election.A number of Democrat lawmakers in the US Congress had earlier said that the State Department inspector, who has recently been fired by Donald Trump, had launched an investigation into arms sales to Saudi Arabia.They added that Linick has been investigating why and how the $7 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia was smoothed out despite opposition from the Congress.While neither the White House nor the State Department has given a specific reason for the expulsion of Linick, Mike Pompeo has stated that he has called for his expulsion because Linick damages the State Department's reputation.Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, also said that dismissal of Linick before the end of his investigation was a matter of concern.Meanwhile, analysts consider the dismissal of Linick as an attempt to cover up the widespread Saudi war crimes in Yemen with American weapons.Engel and Senator Bob Menendez, the ranking Democrat on the Republican-controlled Senate Foreign Relations Committee, announced on Saturday that they were launching an investigation of Linick's firing."I have learned that there may be another reason for Mr Linick's firing. His office was investigating - at my request - Trump's phony declaration of an emergency so he could send weapons to Saudi Arabia," Engel said in a statement."We don't have the full picture yet, but it's troubling that Secretary (Mike) Pompeo wanted Mr Linick pushed out before this work could be completed. The administration should comply with the probe I launched with Senator Menendez and turn over all the records requested from the Department by Friday," Engel said.Even fellow Republicans are now demanding answers about Linick's dismissal.In a letter sent on Monday, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, the most senior Republican in the Senate, warned the president that inspectors general "should be free from partisan political interference, from either the Executive or Legislative branch."Grassley asked Trump to "provide a detailed reasoning" for the removal of Linick no later than June 1.