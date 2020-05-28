0
Thursday 28 May 2020 - 09:20

Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints Larijani Leader Advisor, Expediency Council Member

In a decree on Thursday, Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Larijani his advisor and a member of the Expediency Council.

The Leader’s decree reads, “In view of your useful experiences in managing different departments, especially during three terms of tenure as Speaker of the Parliament, I appoint you to as the adviser to the Leader and as the member of the Expediency Council.”

“I hoped that this responsibility will serve the lofty goals of the establishment,” it adds.

Larijani was the speaker of the Iranian Parliament for 12 years. His tenure ended on Wednesday with the end of the 10th Parliament’s mission.
