Friday 29 May 2020 - 06:12

Kremlin: No Changes in Plans to Complete Nord Stream 2 Construction

Story Code : 865381
Kremlin: No Changes in Plans to Complete Nord Stream 2 Construction
"There have been no changes in plans for the Nord Stream 2," Peskov said, TASS reported.

"Our attitude to any sanction exercises is well known. This attitude does not change and is extremely negative. We believe such aspirations are nothing but demonstration of unfair competition and actions contradicting the international law," he added.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline consists of two strings having the capacity of 27.5 bln cubic meters each. The pipeline, set to run from the Russian coast along the Baltic Sea bed to the German shore, is expected to connect the Russian resource base with European customers. The total project cost of the Nord Stream 2 is estimated at 9.5 bln euro.
