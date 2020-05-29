0
Friday 29 May 2020 - 06:59

Iran Criticizes US for Further Violation of JCPOA, UNSCR 2231

Story Code : 865390
Iran Criticizes US for Further Violation of JCPOA, UNSCR 2231
“Two years ago @realDonaldTrump ceased participation in #JCPOA. Now, in further violation of JCPOA & UNSCR2231, @SecPompeo pulls the final plug, imposing penalties for compliance EVEN with nuclear provisions of 2231,” Takht-Ravanchi wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

“Claiming US is STILL “Participant” is not just preposterous; it’s FALSE,” he added.

The United States has ended the last remaining sanctions waivers in the JCPOA as part of the Trump administration’s brutal campaign against Iran.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the announcement on Wednesday amid Washington’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iranians. “Today, I am ending the sanctions waiver for JCPOA-related projects in Iran, effective in 60 days,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

He further repeated his baseless allegations that “Iran’s continued nuclear escalation makes clear this cooperation must end." 

"Further attempts at nuclear extortion will only bring greater pressure on" Iran, he added.

In 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the internationally-backed nuclear deal, negotiated under his predecessor, Barack Obama, three years earlier.

Ever since, the US has renewed the waivers every 60 days, with the last one on March 30.

Tehran maintains that its nuclear program is merely peaceful as also asserted by other signatories of the JCPOA, from which the US has withdrawn.
Related Stories
Neither US nor Europe Can Lecture Iran Based on Flimsy Misreading of UNSCR 2231: Zarif
Islam Times - Neither the US nor Europe can lecture Iran on flimsy misreading of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, Iranian Foreign Minister ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Criticizes US for Further Violation of JCPOA, UNSCR 2231
Iran Criticizes US for Further Violation of JCPOA, UNSCR 2231
Infighting Erupts among Turkish-Backed Militants in Syria’s Hasakah
Infighting Erupts among Turkish-Backed Militants in Syria’s Hasakah
29 May 2020
Maduro Thanks Iran for Sending Oil Tankers to Venezuela
Maduro Thanks Iran for Sending Oil Tankers to Venezuela
28 May 2020
Moscow Concerned about Attempts to Defame WHO: Russian FM
Moscow Concerned about Attempts to Defame WHO: Russian FM
28 May 2020
Live Nuclear Test Could Occur within Months if Trump Orders it: US Official
Live Nuclear Test Could Occur within Months if Trump Orders it: US Official
28 May 2020
Xi Jinping Urges Chinese Military to Prepare for War
Xi Jinping Urges Chinese Military to Prepare for War
28 May 2020
Senior Commander Killed in Yemen during Infighting between Saudi & UAE Militias
Senior Commander Killed in Yemen during Infighting between Saudi & UAE Militias
27 May 2020
World Food Program Warned that Yemen Aid Lifeline Reaching ‘Breaking Point’
World Food Program Warned that Yemen Aid Lifeline Reaching ‘Breaking Point’
27 May 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Are Preparing for the Great War When ‘Israel’ Will Be Wiped off the Map
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Are Preparing for the Great War When ‘Israel’ Will Be Wiped off the Map
By Sara Taha Moughnieh
27 May 2020
Trump Accuses Twitter of
Trump Accuses Twitter of 'Interfering' in US Election and 'Stifling Free Speech'
27 May 2020
Afghanistan Authorities Plan to Release 900 More Taliban Prisoners
Afghanistan Authorities Plan to Release 900 More Taliban Prisoners
26 May 2020
Sheikh Qassem: Liberation of Southern Lebanon Turning Point toward Independence
Sheikh Qassem: Liberation of Southern Lebanon Turning Point toward Independence
26 May 2020
EU’s Borrell: Asia Replacing US as Center of Global Power
EU’s Borrell: Asia Replacing US as Center of Global Power
26 May 2020