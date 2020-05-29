0
Friday 29 May 2020 - 08:43

EU's Borrell Expresses Regret over US' Move to End Sanction Waivers for JCPOA Members

Story Code : 865415
EU
US President Donald Trump's administration announced Wednesday that it was ending the waivers because of a series of "escalatory actions" by Iran aimed at pressuring the United States, which pulled out of the accord in 2018.

But the EU's Josep Borrell highlighted the "enduring importance" of the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), because it was vital to ensuring that Iran's nuclear activities remain above board.

"Let me reiterate the enduring importance of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action – the so-called JCPOA - with Iran. As you know, I am the Coordinator of the Joint Commission and I am determined to do everything to ensure full and effective implementation and, in particular, Iran’s return to full compliance," the official noted.

"The agreement remains the best and only way to ensure the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program," Borrell told a United Nations Security Council meeting on Europe-UN relations on Thursday.

"This is why I regret yesterday's decision by the US not to prolong the waivers for the JCPOA-related nuclear projects.

"This will make it more difficult for the international community to ensure the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program."

Iran has taken small steps away from its nuclear commitments in a bid to get Washington to remove sanctions as called for by the 2015 accord.

Trump quit the agreement negotiated under his predecessor Barack Obama, under which Iran had drastically curbed its nuclear activities.

But the Trump administration until now had issued waivers to allow companies, primarily from Russia, to keep carrying out the work of the agreement without risking legal ramifications in the world's largest economy.

Iran's UN ambassador said that with the end of waivers, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was pulling the "final plug" on the nuclear deal two years after Trump withdrew the US from it.

“Claiming US is STILL 'Participant' is not just preposterous; it's FALSE," the envoy Majid Takht Ravanchi tweeted.

The envoy was referring to Washington's claim that it remains a participant in the deal, despite renouncing it, and can push to extend an arms embargo on Iran due to begin expiring in October.
Related Stories
EU’s Borrell: Asia Replacing US as Center of Global Power
Islam Times - The European Union’s top diplomat called for the 27-nation bloc to have a “more robust strategy” toward China amid signs that Asia is replacing the United States as the center ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran’s Defense Minister: Allowing US Entry to Persian Gulf Region A Strategic Mistake
Iran’s Defense Minister: Allowing US Entry to Persian Gulf Region A Strategic Mistake
Trump Threatens to ‘Assume Control’ of Minneapolis over Protests
Trump Threatens to ‘Assume Control’ of Minneapolis over Protests
29 May 2020
Iran Criticizes US for Further Violation of JCPOA, UNSCR 2231
Iran Criticizes US for Further Violation of JCPOA, UNSCR 2231
29 May 2020
Infighting Erupts among Turkish-Backed Militants in Syria’s Hasakah
Infighting Erupts among Turkish-Backed Militants in Syria’s Hasakah
29 May 2020
Maduro Thanks Iran for Sending Oil Tankers to Venezuela
Maduro Thanks Iran for Sending Oil Tankers to Venezuela
28 May 2020
Moscow Concerned about Attempts to Defame WHO: Russian FM
Moscow Concerned about Attempts to Defame WHO: Russian FM
28 May 2020
Live Nuclear Test Could Occur within Months if Trump Orders it: US Official
Live Nuclear Test Could Occur within Months if Trump Orders it: US Official
28 May 2020
Xi Jinping Urges Chinese Military to Prepare for War
Xi Jinping Urges Chinese Military to Prepare for War
28 May 2020
Senior Commander Killed in Yemen during Infighting between Saudi & UAE Militias
Senior Commander Killed in Yemen during Infighting between Saudi & UAE Militias
27 May 2020
World Food Program Warned that Yemen Aid Lifeline Reaching ‘Breaking Point’
World Food Program Warned that Yemen Aid Lifeline Reaching ‘Breaking Point’
27 May 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Are Preparing for the Great War When ‘Israel’ Will Be Wiped off the Map
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Are Preparing for the Great War When ‘Israel’ Will Be Wiped off the Map
By Sara Taha Moughnieh
27 May 2020
Trump Accuses Twitter of
Trump Accuses Twitter of 'Interfering' in US Election and 'Stifling Free Speech'
27 May 2020
Afghanistan Authorities Plan to Release 900 More Taliban Prisoners
Afghanistan Authorities Plan to Release 900 More Taliban Prisoners
26 May 2020