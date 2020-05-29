0
Friday 29 May 2020 - 10:59

Shamkhani Lauds Oil Tankers Crew: Iran Owes Its Glory to Those Who Aren’t Afraid of Enemy

Story Code : 865430
Shamkhani Lauds Oil Tankers Crew: Iran Owes Its Glory to Those Who Aren’t Afraid of Enemy
In a message on his Twitter account, Shamkhani said the flag of Iran continues to be raised in the world thanks to the endeavors and mettlesome action by the Iranians that have devoted themselves to serving the country and are not afraid of the enemies.

Iran owes its glory and dignity to the effort and endeavor of those who sincerely sacrifice their lives and are not afraid of enemy., Shamkhani was quoted as saying by Iranian media.

Commending the national “heroes” for their courage and devotion to duty, he said such sacrifices are made in various methods, once in the military fronts to defend the country during the Sacred Defense in the 1980s, once in the fight against the novel coronavirus, and once in the “global arena of humiliation of sanctions on the deck of oil tankers.”

Shamkhani was referring to five Iranian oil tankers that have transferred gasoline to Venezuela in defiance of the US sanctions.
