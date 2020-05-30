Twitter Flags Trump’s Tweet on Minneapolis for ‘Glorifying Violence’

Islam Times - The social media network Twitter has slapped a “public interest notice” on a tweet from US President Donald Trump, saying it violated its rules concerning the glorification of violence.

“We’ve taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the Tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance,” the company said.The social network also said that one of Donald Trump’s tweets on Minneapolis protests had breached its rules about “glorifying violence.”Twitter was referring to Trump’s tweet in which he said: “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!” referring to protesters in Minneopolis.On Thursday evening, Donald Trump signed an executive order that could open the door for federal regulators to fine online platforms, such as Twitter, Facebook, and Google, for censoring online content. The move came after Twitter on Tuesday flagged tweets on mail-in ballots published by the president for potentially misleading information.