0
Saturday 30 May 2020 - 05:43

Twitter Flags Trump’s Tweet on Minneapolis for ‘Glorifying Violence’

Story Code : 865537
Twitter Flags Trump’s Tweet on Minneapolis for ‘Glorifying Violence’
“We’ve taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the Tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance,” the company said.

The social network also said that one of Donald Trump’s tweets on Minneapolis protests had breached its rules about “glorifying violence.”

Twitter was referring to Trump’s tweet in which he said: “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!” referring to protesters in Minneopolis.

On Thursday evening, Donald Trump signed an executive order that could open the door for federal regulators to fine online platforms, such as Twitter, Facebook, and Google, for censoring online content. The move came after Twitter on Tuesday flagged tweets on mail-in ballots published by the president for potentially misleading information.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Center for Human Rights Documented over 100 Israeli Violations in the Region
Palestinian Center for Human Rights Documented over 100 Israeli Violations in the Region
China Firmly Opposes US Act to End Sanctions Waiver against Iran
China Firmly Opposes US Act to End Sanctions Waiver against Iran
30 May 2020
Trump Announced that United States was Severing Ties with WHO
Trump Announced that United States was Severing Ties with WHO
30 May 2020
Iran’s Defense Minister: Allowing US Entry to Persian Gulf Region A Strategic Mistake
Iran’s Defense Minister: Allowing US Entry to Persian Gulf Region A Strategic Mistake
29 May 2020
Trump Threatens to ‘Assume Control’ of Minneapolis over Protests
Trump Threatens to ‘Assume Control’ of Minneapolis over Protests
29 May 2020
Iran Criticizes US for Further Violation of JCPOA, UNSCR 2231
Iran Criticizes US for Further Violation of JCPOA, UNSCR 2231
29 May 2020
Infighting Erupts among Turkish-Backed Militants in Syria’s Hasakah
Infighting Erupts among Turkish-Backed Militants in Syria’s Hasakah
29 May 2020
Maduro Thanks Iran for Sending Oil Tankers to Venezuela
Maduro Thanks Iran for Sending Oil Tankers to Venezuela
28 May 2020
Moscow Concerned about Attempts to Defame WHO: Russian FM
Moscow Concerned about Attempts to Defame WHO: Russian FM
28 May 2020
Live Nuclear Test Could Occur within Months if Trump Orders it: US Official
Live Nuclear Test Could Occur within Months if Trump Orders it: US Official
28 May 2020
Xi Jinping Urges Chinese Military to Prepare for War
Xi Jinping Urges Chinese Military to Prepare for War
28 May 2020
Senior Commander Killed in Yemen during Infighting between Saudi & UAE Militias
Senior Commander Killed in Yemen during Infighting between Saudi & UAE Militias
27 May 2020
World Food Program Warned that Yemen Aid Lifeline Reaching ‘Breaking Point’
World Food Program Warned that Yemen Aid Lifeline Reaching ‘Breaking Point’
27 May 2020