Minnesota police Arrest CNN Team Live on Air in Minneapolis
Jimenez has been taken into police custody during a live broadcast at the site of the protests in Minneapolis, after clearly identifying himself to officers.
Jimenez’s crew, including a producer and a camera operator, were also placed in handcuffs.
Footage quickly emerged online, and many of Jimenez’s colleagues took to twitter in outcry over the incident. It is not immediately clear why Jimenez was arrested.
“My colleague @OmarJimenez, reporting calmly and cooperatively, was just arrested on live television along with his crew,” anchor and Chief National Security Correspondent for CNN, James Ernest Sciutto (known as Jim Sciutto) said on his Twitter account.