UN: Yemen’s Aden Leads World with Highest COVID-19 Mortality Rate

Islam Times - The city of Aden in south Yemen has the world's highest mortality rate from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with 70 percent of its infected residents dying, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Thursday.

"In Aden, we have the highest mortality rates in the world of COVID-19 - 70 percent of those that have the disease are dying," Guterres said.Guterres noted that the situation in Yemen is tragic and it is, therefore, crucial for the international community to demonstrate solidarity with the people there and fully support the appeal for funds that will be issued at an upcoming pledging event, Sputnik reported.According to Johns Hopkins University, Yemen has so far confirmed 278 novel coronavirus cases and 57 COVID-19-related deaths.The UN has voiced its concern that the actual numbers may be much higher than reported due to low testing capacity.