Saturday 30 May 2020 - 07:14

China Firmly Opposes US Act to End Sanctions Waiver against Iran

China Firmly Opposes US Act to End Sanctions Waiver against Iran
“The US has chosen to stick to its maximum pressure campaign on Iran,” Lijian said addressing a regular press conference.

“The US has not only unilaterally withdrawn from the JCPOA in violation of the UNSCR, but also ratcheted up efforts to thwart other parties’ implementation of the deal,” he added.

“Its latest decision to end sanctions waiver on relevant nuclear projects hampers the international non-proliferation progress and shared efforts to preserve the JCPOA,” Chinese diplomat noted.

“It demonstrates its consistent pattern of unilateral and hegemonic practice,” Lijian said adding, “China is firmly opposed to that.”

“The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a multilateral agreement endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231, is an important component of the international non-proliferation regime and is essential to peace and stability in the Middle East," the diplomat added

“Arrangements in this deal regarding nuclear programs reflects a balance of Iran’s non-proliferation obligations and rights to peaceful uses of nuclear energy, and embodies the purpose and principle of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons,” Lijian said.

“Complying with and acting on these arrangements serves all parties’ common interests and is a shared responsibility,” he added.

“The Arak reactor conversion is an important part of the JCPOA and a joint project of parties to the agreement. China is ready to work with other parties to continue upholding the deal and safeguarding its own legitimate rights and interests.”

US Secretary of State in a message earlier said, “Today, I am ending the sanctions waiver for JCPOA-related projects in Iran, effective in 60 days. Iran’s continued nuclear escalation makes clear this cooperation must end.”

“Further attempts at nuclear extortion will only bring greater pressure on the regime,” Pompeo added.

He also blacklisted two more Iranian nuclear officials, saying,  "Iran’s scientists need to make a choice: pursue peaceful work outside of the proliferation realm, or risk being sanctioned."
