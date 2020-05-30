0
Saturday 30 May 2020 - 07:59

Foreign Countries Using Iranian AI-Assisted Software for COVID-19 Diagnosis

In an address to the 7th Science and Technology Exchange Program (STEP) conference in Tehran, Hamidreza Rabiee said Nigeria, Ghana, Romania, Canada, Germany and Italy have used Iran’s homegrown system for diagnosing COVID-19.

He said the new diagnostic method gives results in less than a minute with an accuracy of 96 percent.

The system is particularly effective when a large number of patients are taken to a medical center, since the software does not require trained manpower to examine the computed tomography (CT) scans, the Iranian professor noted.

The Iranian system was unveiled in early April.

Rabiee had announced earlier that the homegrown software’s error margin in detection of COVID-19 is much lower than similar ones developed by China and Stanford University in the US.

By using the software, medical centers can send online CT scans of lungs of suspicious cases to the researchers and immediately receive the results with high accuracy. The software could also be installed on systems of local medical centers.
