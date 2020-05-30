France, Germany, UK Regret US End to Three Iran Nuclear Waivers

Islam Times - France, Germany and the United Kingdom have criticized a United States decision to end three of its four sanctions waivers allowing work on Iranian nuclear sites designed to prevent weapons development.

The scrapped waivers had allowed Russian, Chinese and European companies to work on the conversion of Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor, the provision of enriched uranium for a Tehran research reactor, and the transfer of spent fuel abroad.“We deeply regret the US decision to end the three waivers,” the three European countries said in a joint statement on Saturday.“These projects, endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231, serve the non-proliferation interests of all and provide the international community with assurances of the exclusively peaceful and safe nature of Iranian nuclear activities.”On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said a waiver for work at the Bushehr nuclear power station would be the only one extended.