0
Sunday 31 May 2020 - 08:15

Traumatized Teen Who Recorded George Floyd’s Murder is Already being Harassed

Story Code : 865733
Traumatized Teen Who Recorded George Floyd’s Murder is Already being Harassed
Darnella Frazier, the 17-year-old who took the video of George Floyd being suffocated and killed by police on Monday, now says that she's facing a series of concerning messages online.

Frazier took the video as proof of police brutality and the pain felt by thousands of people around the US and the world but is now the subject of some harassment as a result.

According to her Facebook page, Frazier has been receiving numerous questions about why she did not fight off police for the duration of the 10-minute video depicting police kneeing Floyd in the neck. In her response, she says that she was scared as a 17-year-old to attempt to fight off any cops or help Floyd.

"I don't expect anyone who wasn't placed in my position to understand why and how I feel the way that I do," she wrote on Facebook.

Later in the post she explained that she did not get involved because she did not want anyone else to be killed or put in the same position as George and she feared how the police would further retaliate.

“If it was not for me 4 cops would’ve still had their jobs, causing other problems," she wrote. "The police most definitely would’ve swept it under the rug with a cover up story.”

Addressing the harassers, she said, “Instead of bashing me, THANK ME! Because that could’ve been one of your loved ones and you would want to see the truth as well.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria
Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria
Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid
Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid
31 May 2020
EU Calls on US to Reconsider Withdrawal from WHO
EU Calls on US to Reconsider Withdrawal from WHO
31 May 2020
Trump Is Postponing G7 Summit
Trump Is Postponing G7 Summit
31 May 2020
Yemen Criticizes UN’s Lack of Action against Coronavirus Crisis
Yemen Criticizes UN’s Lack of Action against Coronavirus Crisis
30 May 2020
Palestinian Center for Human Rights Documented over 100 Israeli Violations in the Region
Palestinian Center for Human Rights Documented over 100 Israeli Violations in the Region
30 May 2020
China Firmly Opposes US Act to End Sanctions Waiver against Iran
China Firmly Opposes US Act to End Sanctions Waiver against Iran
30 May 2020
Trump Announced that United States was Severing Ties with WHO
Trump Announced that United States was Severing Ties with WHO
30 May 2020
Iran’s Defense Minister: Allowing US Entry to Persian Gulf Region A Strategic Mistake
Iran’s Defense Minister: Allowing US Entry to Persian Gulf Region A Strategic Mistake
29 May 2020
Trump Threatens to ‘Assume Control’ of Minneapolis over Protests
Trump Threatens to ‘Assume Control’ of Minneapolis over Protests
29 May 2020
Iran Criticizes US for Further Violation of JCPOA, UNSCR 2231
Iran Criticizes US for Further Violation of JCPOA, UNSCR 2231
29 May 2020
Infighting Erupts among Turkish-Backed Militants in Syria’s Hasakah
Infighting Erupts among Turkish-Backed Militants in Syria’s Hasakah
29 May 2020
Maduro Thanks Iran for Sending Oil Tankers to Venezuela
Maduro Thanks Iran for Sending Oil Tankers to Venezuela
28 May 2020