Palestinian George Floyds Ignored by Int'l Community

Islam Times - The emergence of footages of the US police violence and killing of a black man raised outrage in the country and the world, while the international community ignores killing of the Palestinians by Israeli soldiers in identical scenes.

The Arabic-language Palestinian Shahab news agency released images of the Palestinian youth who are every day arrested by the Israeli soldiers the same way George Floyd was treated.Rights groups said that there are about 7,000 Palestinian prisoners inside 22 Israeli jails, including about 400 in urgent need of medical treatment, 400 being held under administrative detention, 350 minors and 57 women.Last month, dozens of Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails held an open-ended hunger strike in protest at the absence of vital health care by the Israel Prison Service in light of the coronavirus outbreak.The Israel Prison Service is deliberately putting the lives of Palestinian detainees at risk by withdrawing cleaning products from the prison canteens and refusing to disinfect the prison cells or conduct any tests to the detainees suspected of having the virus.