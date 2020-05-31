0
Sunday 31 May 2020 - 09:22

Palestinian George Floyds Ignored by Int'l Community

Story Code : 865755
Palestinian George Floyds Ignored by Int
The Arabic-language Palestinian Shahab news agency released images of the Palestinian youth who are every day arrested by the Israeli soldiers the same way George Floyd was treated.







Rights groups said that there are about 7,000 Palestinian prisoners inside 22 Israeli jails, including about 400 in urgent need of medical treatment, 400 being held under administrative detention, 350 minors and 57 women.

Last month, dozens of Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails held an open-ended hunger strike in protest at the absence of vital health care by the Israel Prison Service in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Israel Prison Service is deliberately putting the lives of Palestinian detainees at risk by withdrawing cleaning products from the prison canteens and refusing to disinfect the prison cells or conduct any tests to the detainees suspected of having the virus.
Source : FNA
Related Stories
Trump 'undermining credibility' of intel community: Ex-CIA chief
Islam Times - Former CIA director Leon Panetta has voiced concerns about President-elect Donald Trump's distrust of the US intelligence community ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria
Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria
Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid
Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid
31 May 2020
EU Calls on US to Reconsider Withdrawal from WHO
EU Calls on US to Reconsider Withdrawal from WHO
31 May 2020
Trump Is Postponing G7 Summit
Trump Is Postponing G7 Summit
31 May 2020
Yemen Criticizes UN’s Lack of Action against Coronavirus Crisis
Yemen Criticizes UN’s Lack of Action against Coronavirus Crisis
30 May 2020
Palestinian Center for Human Rights Documented over 100 Israeli Violations in the Region
Palestinian Center for Human Rights Documented over 100 Israeli Violations in the Region
30 May 2020
China Firmly Opposes US Act to End Sanctions Waiver against Iran
China Firmly Opposes US Act to End Sanctions Waiver against Iran
30 May 2020
Trump Announced that United States was Severing Ties with WHO
Trump Announced that United States was Severing Ties with WHO
30 May 2020
Iran’s Defense Minister: Allowing US Entry to Persian Gulf Region A Strategic Mistake
Iran’s Defense Minister: Allowing US Entry to Persian Gulf Region A Strategic Mistake
29 May 2020
Trump Threatens to ‘Assume Control’ of Minneapolis over Protests
Trump Threatens to ‘Assume Control’ of Minneapolis over Protests
29 May 2020
Iran Criticizes US for Further Violation of JCPOA, UNSCR 2231
Iran Criticizes US for Further Violation of JCPOA, UNSCR 2231
29 May 2020
Infighting Erupts among Turkish-Backed Militants in Syria’s Hasakah
Infighting Erupts among Turkish-Backed Militants in Syria’s Hasakah
29 May 2020
Maduro Thanks Iran for Sending Oil Tankers to Venezuela
Maduro Thanks Iran for Sending Oil Tankers to Venezuela
28 May 2020