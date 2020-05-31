0
Sunday 31 May 2020 - 10:10

EU Calls on US to Reconsider Withdrawal from WHO

Story Code : 865775
EU Calls on US to Reconsider Withdrawal from WHO
"Actions that weaken international results must be avoided. In this context, we urge the US to reconsider its announced decision," the statement said, Sputnik reported.

According to the EU, the main task of the international community facing the pandemic is to save lives and curb the further spread of the virus. Therefore, the bloc will further support the WHO and already provided additional funding.

"Global cooperation and solidarity through multilateral efforts are the only effective and viable avenues to win this battle the world is facing. The WHO needs to continue being able to lead the international response to pandemics, current and future. For this, the participation and support of all is required and very much needed," the statement added.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced during a press conference that Washington was terminating its relationship with the WHO and redirecting funds to other global health needs. The American president lamented that China contributes a small amount of money to the WHO as compared to the United States and yet exercises complete control over that organization.

Trump has repeatedly accused the WHO of being biased in favour of China and of having failed to respond immediately to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In April, the US leader announced a temporary freeze of the US funding for the WHO and warned that the freeze would become permanent unless the organization committed to major changes within the 30 days.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria
Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria
Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid
Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid
31 May 2020
EU Calls on US to Reconsider Withdrawal from WHO
EU Calls on US to Reconsider Withdrawal from WHO
31 May 2020
Trump Is Postponing G7 Summit
Trump Is Postponing G7 Summit
31 May 2020
Yemen Criticizes UN’s Lack of Action against Coronavirus Crisis
Yemen Criticizes UN’s Lack of Action against Coronavirus Crisis
30 May 2020
Palestinian Center for Human Rights Documented over 100 Israeli Violations in the Region
Palestinian Center for Human Rights Documented over 100 Israeli Violations in the Region
30 May 2020
China Firmly Opposes US Act to End Sanctions Waiver against Iran
China Firmly Opposes US Act to End Sanctions Waiver against Iran
30 May 2020
Trump Announced that United States was Severing Ties with WHO
Trump Announced that United States was Severing Ties with WHO
30 May 2020
Iran’s Defense Minister: Allowing US Entry to Persian Gulf Region A Strategic Mistake
Iran’s Defense Minister: Allowing US Entry to Persian Gulf Region A Strategic Mistake
29 May 2020
Trump Threatens to ‘Assume Control’ of Minneapolis over Protests
Trump Threatens to ‘Assume Control’ of Minneapolis over Protests
29 May 2020
Iran Criticizes US for Further Violation of JCPOA, UNSCR 2231
Iran Criticizes US for Further Violation of JCPOA, UNSCR 2231
29 May 2020
Infighting Erupts among Turkish-Backed Militants in Syria’s Hasakah
Infighting Erupts among Turkish-Backed Militants in Syria’s Hasakah
29 May 2020
Maduro Thanks Iran for Sending Oil Tankers to Venezuela
Maduro Thanks Iran for Sending Oil Tankers to Venezuela
28 May 2020