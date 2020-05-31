0
Sunday 31 May 2020 - 13:12

US Considers Deploying Troops to Tunisia amid ‘Russian Threat’ in North Africa

Story Code : 865799
"As Russia continues to fan the flames of the Libyan conflict, regional security in North Africa is a heightened concern".

"We’re looking at new ways to address mutual security concerns with Tunisia, including the use of our Security Force Assistance Brigade."

Russian military personnel have delivered 14 MiG 29 and Su-24 fighter jets to the Libyan National Army's (LNA) Jufra air base, the US military said on Wednesday, despite denials by the LNA and a Russian member of parliament.

Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates support the eastern-based Khalifa Haftar's LNA, which launched an offensive last year to seize the capital Tripoli.
