US Considers Deploying Troops to Tunisia amid ‘Russian Threat’ in North Africa

Islam Times - The US is considering deploying forces to Tunisia for training amid concern over Russian activity in Libya, the US Africa Command said in a statement on Friday

"As Russia continues to fan the flames of the Libyan conflict, regional security in North Africa is a heightened concern"."We’re looking at new ways to address mutual security concerns with Tunisia, including the use of our Security Force Assistance Brigade."Russian military personnel have delivered 14 MiG 29 and Su-24 fighter jets to the Libyan National Army's (LNA) Jufra air base, the US military said on Wednesday, despite denials by the LNA and a Russian member of parliament.Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates support the eastern-based Khalifa Haftar's LNA, which launched an offensive last year to seize the capital Tripoli.