0
Monday 1 June 2020 - 06:38

Afghan Government Releases 710 More Taliban Prisoners

Story Code : 865900
Afghan Government Releases 710 More Taliban Prisoners
"The government has released 710 Taliban prisoners from Pul-e Charkhi, Parwan and other prisons in the provinces since yesterday. The process will continue tonight and tomorrow morning to complete the release of 2,000 Taliban prisoners that President Ghani announced during Eid," the Office of the National Security Council tweeted, according to ANI News.

On May 25, Ghani had ordered a release of up to 2,000 Taliban fighters from prison and declared a ceasefire to honour Eid ul-Fitr.

"President Ghani today initiated a process to release up to 2,000 Taliban prisoners as a goodwill gesture in response to the Taliban's announcement of a ceasefire during Eid. The Afghanistan government is extending the offer of peace and is taking further steps to ensure the success of the peace process," Afganistan President's Spokesperson Sediq Sediqqi said in a tweet earlier this week.

On February 29, the US and the Taliban signed a peace deal in the Qatari capital of Doha, stipulating a beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations as well as prisoners' exchange.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Urges Israel to Stop Demolishing Palestinian Homes in West Bank
EU Urges Israel to Stop Demolishing Palestinian Homes in West Bank
Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria
Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria
31 May 2020
Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid
Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid
31 May 2020
EU Calls on US to Reconsider Withdrawal from WHO
EU Calls on US to Reconsider Withdrawal from WHO
31 May 2020
Trump Is Postponing G7 Summit
Trump Is Postponing G7 Summit
31 May 2020
Yemen Criticizes UN’s Lack of Action against Coronavirus Crisis
Yemen Criticizes UN’s Lack of Action against Coronavirus Crisis
30 May 2020
Palestinian Center for Human Rights Documented over 100 Israeli Violations in the Region
Palestinian Center for Human Rights Documented over 100 Israeli Violations in the Region
30 May 2020
China Firmly Opposes US Act to End Sanctions Waiver against Iran
China Firmly Opposes US Act to End Sanctions Waiver against Iran
30 May 2020
Trump Announced that United States was Severing Ties with WHO
Trump Announced that United States was Severing Ties with WHO
30 May 2020
Iran’s Defense Minister: Allowing US Entry to Persian Gulf Region A Strategic Mistake
Iran’s Defense Minister: Allowing US Entry to Persian Gulf Region A Strategic Mistake
29 May 2020
Trump Threatens to ‘Assume Control’ of Minneapolis over Protests
Trump Threatens to ‘Assume Control’ of Minneapolis over Protests
29 May 2020
Iran Criticizes US for Further Violation of JCPOA, UNSCR 2231
Iran Criticizes US for Further Violation of JCPOA, UNSCR 2231
29 May 2020
Infighting Erupts among Turkish-Backed Militants in Syria’s Hasakah
Infighting Erupts among Turkish-Backed Militants in Syria’s Hasakah
29 May 2020