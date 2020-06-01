0
Monday 1 June 2020 - 08:30

Syria to Host Conf. on Imam Khomeini's Thoughts on Resistance

According to the Leader’s Office in Syria, this international conference will be held in Syria at 10:00 am, June 02 on the occasion of the demise anniversary of the founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini [RA].

This event will be held through video conference due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Cultural figures and leading personalities and figures from countries including the Islamic Republic of Iran, Syria, Palestine, and Lebanon will deliver speeches at this conference.

Some titles of the Conference are as follows: 1. Lessons from the outstanding personality of the late Imam Khomeini [RA], 2. Role of Imam Khomeini’s thought in the Resistance Front, 3. Imam Khomeini [RA] and youth, 4. The issue of Palestine in views of Imam Khomeini [RA] and Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei.
