Monday 1 June 2020 - 09:14

Foreign Ministry Spokesman: Iranian Scientist in US Jail to Return Home this Week

He made the announcement on Monday in his weekly presser, saying that all the measures have been taken for the release of Iranian professor Sirous Asgari, and he will return home this week.

Dr. Asgari, a materials science and engineering professor was acquitted in November on federal charges of stealing trade secrets related to his academic work with a university in Ohio. Although the US government lost its case on all charges, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) has kept him indefinitely detained since the trial. He spoke out in March about the unsanitary and “inhumane” conditions in detention.

Asgari’s story sparked international outrage after he spoke about his fears of Covid-19 spreading inside crowded Ice facilities with substandard cleaning practices and a lack of supplies.

Last month, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iranian scientist imprisoned in the US will return to the country after his corona test is negative.

Stating that Asgari has been acquitted of false charges, Zarif said that Iran's foreign ministry is working hard to return him home.
