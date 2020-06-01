0
Monday 1 June 2020 - 11:03

Two Israeli Forces Freed After Shooting Dead Disabled Palestinian

Story Code : 865955
Two Israeli Forces Freed After Shooting Dead Disabled Palestinian
Eyad al-Hallaq, a 32-year-old Palestinian with special needs, was shot dead by the two Israeli forces in the vicinity of al-Asbat Gate, a main entrance to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem al-Quds on Saturday, presstv reported.

Israel forces claimed in a statement following the killing that the Palestinian was allegedly “holding a suspicious object that appeared to be a gun”. 

At the time of the incident, Hallaq was on his way to a special needs educational institute, where he studied.

When the Israeli forces ordered him to stop approaching, he did not understand the order and ran away in fear, and was reportedly shot eight to ten times.

On Sunday, the two Israeli forces, who were directly involved in Hallaq’s murder, were freed after spending a night in detention, the Palestinian Information Center reported.

The West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, the Gaza-based Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, and many human rights organizations have strongly condemned Hallaq’s tragic murder, calling for international probes into Israeli crimes against the Palestinians, particularly extrajudicial killings.

The shooting came a day after Israeli troops killed a Palestinian father of five children, identified as Fadi Adnan Sarhan Samara, 37, over an alleged car-ramming attack near Nabi Saleh village, Northwest of the West Bank city of Ramallah.

The Israeli military regularly opens fatal fire on Palestinians, claiming they pose a threat to the regime's forces.

Human rights groups have repeatedly criticized Tel Aviv for its shoot-to-kill policy as a large number of the Palestinians killed at the scene of the alleged attacks did not pose any serious threat to Israelis.

Israeli troops have on numerous occasions been caught on camera killing Palestinians, sparking international condemnation.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Will Carry On Sending More Fuel to Venezuela if Requested by Maduro Govt
Iran Will Carry On Sending More Fuel to Venezuela if Requested by Maduro Govt
Trump Took Shelter in White House Bunker As Protests Raged
Trump Took Shelter in White House Bunker As Protests Raged
1 June 2020
EU Urges Israel to Stop Demolishing Palestinian Homes in West Bank
EU Urges Israel to Stop Demolishing Palestinian Homes in West Bank
1 June 2020
Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria
Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria
31 May 2020
Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid
Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid
31 May 2020
EU Calls on US to Reconsider Withdrawal from WHO
EU Calls on US to Reconsider Withdrawal from WHO
31 May 2020
Trump Is Postponing G7 Summit
Trump Is Postponing G7 Summit
31 May 2020
Yemen Criticizes UN’s Lack of Action against Coronavirus Crisis
Yemen Criticizes UN’s Lack of Action against Coronavirus Crisis
30 May 2020
Palestinian Center for Human Rights Documented over 100 Israeli Violations in the Region
Palestinian Center for Human Rights Documented over 100 Israeli Violations in the Region
30 May 2020
China Firmly Opposes US Act to End Sanctions Waiver against Iran
China Firmly Opposes US Act to End Sanctions Waiver against Iran
30 May 2020
Trump Announced that United States was Severing Ties with WHO
Trump Announced that United States was Severing Ties with WHO
30 May 2020
Iran’s Defense Minister: Allowing US Entry to Persian Gulf Region A Strategic Mistake
Iran’s Defense Minister: Allowing US Entry to Persian Gulf Region A Strategic Mistake
29 May 2020
Trump Threatens to ‘Assume Control’ of Minneapolis over Protests
Trump Threatens to ‘Assume Control’ of Minneapolis over Protests
29 May 2020