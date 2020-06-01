Two Israeli Forces Freed After Shooting Dead Disabled Palestinian

Islam Times - Two Israeli forces, who had shot dead a mentally-ill Palestinian man in occupied Jerusalem al-Quds, have been freed.

Eyad al-Hallaq, a 32-year-old Palestinian with special needs, was shot dead by the two Israeli forces in the vicinity of al-Asbat Gate, a main entrance to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem al-Quds on Saturday, presstv reported.Israel forces claimed in a statement following the killing that the Palestinian was allegedly “holding a suspicious object that appeared to be a gun”.At the time of the incident, Hallaq was on his way to a special needs educational institute, where he studied.When the Israeli forces ordered him to stop approaching, he did not understand the order and ran away in fear, and was reportedly shot eight to ten times.On Sunday, the two Israeli forces, who were directly involved in Hallaq’s murder, were freed after spending a night in detention, the Palestinian Information Center reported.The West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, the Gaza-based Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, and many human rights organizations have strongly condemned Hallaq’s tragic murder, calling for international probes into Israeli crimes against the Palestinians, particularly extrajudicial killings.The shooting came a day after Israeli troops killed a Palestinian father of five children, identified as Fadi Adnan Sarhan Samara, 37, over an alleged car-ramming attack near Nabi Saleh village, Northwest of the West Bank city of Ramallah.The Israeli military regularly opens fatal fire on Palestinians, claiming they pose a threat to the regime's forces.Human rights groups have repeatedly criticized Tel Aviv for its shoot-to-kill policy as a large number of the Palestinians killed at the scene of the alleged attacks did not pose any serious threat to Israelis.Israeli troops have on numerous occasions been caught on camera killing Palestinians, sparking international condemnation.