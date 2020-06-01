Rouhani: Iran to Always Stand by Afghanistan for Developing Peace, Stability

Islam Times - Referring to the friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries, the Presidents of Iran and Afghanistan in a phone call stressed the need to work for the comprehensive development and strengthening of Tehran-Kabul relations in order to ensure the interests of both nations.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani held a phone talk on Monday on the expansion of the bilateral cooperation.Rouhani congratulated him on his new term in office and expressed satisfaction with the agreement reached between the political groups in the country, expressing hope that with the efforts of all elements of the government and the High Council for National Reconciliation to achieve greater peace, stability and security in Afghanistan.Referring to the measures and successes of Iran in the fight against coronavirus and providing free medical and health services to Afghan immigrants, he said, “Health services to the Afghan brothers in the fight against coronavirus will be continued.”Stating that the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to develop fraternal and friendly relations and cooperation with all neighbors, especially Afghanistan, he noted, "We consider the development of stability and security in Afghanistan in line with our own stability and security and believe that disagreements among groups can be resolved within the framework of principles and we are always by the side of the Afghan government and people in doing so.”"We must work to accelerate the implementation of agreements and projects between us, including the Khaf-Herat railway, as one of the most important economic projects between the two countries,” said Iranian President, adding, “The bilateral relations between Iran and Afghanistan are on the path to progress.”"Completing and launching the Chabahar-Zahedan railway project in the coming year can create a positive transformation in the development of transportation of goods in the region,” he noted.Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani, for his part, wished good health and success to the government and people of Iran in fighting coronavirus, and praised the assistance and medical services provided to Afghan refugees in Iran.Referring to the constructive role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the stability and security of the region, Ghani called on Iran to support the peace and dialogue process in Afghanistan.He also referred to the developing relations between Iran and Afghanistan in various fields and expressed hope that with the efforts of the officials of the two countries, relations and cooperation between the two countries would develop.