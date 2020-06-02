0
Tuesday 2 June 2020 - 06:02

Iran Reports Rise in Coronavirus New Cases, Deaths

Story Code : 866077
Iran Reports Rise in Coronavirus New Cases, Deaths
Speaking at a daily press conference on Monday, Health Ministry Spokesperson Kianoosh Jahanpoor said the number of people tested positive for COVID-19 across the country has risen to 154,445 following the detection of 2,979 new cases since yesterday.

The coronavirus death toll in Iran now stands at 7,878 following the death of 81 patients over the past 24 hours, he added.

The daily fatalities and new infections had reached 63 and 2,516 respectively a day before.

The spokesman also noted that 121,004 patients have recovered from coronavirus infection so far and have been discharged from the hospital.

Among those undergoing treatment in the hospital at present, 2,578 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, Jahanpoor said, as quoted by Tasnim news agency.

He also noted that 955,865 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

More than 6,267,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 globally, and the death toll has exceeded 373,000.
Source : Iranian Media
Related Stories
US Sets New Global Record with 1,480 Virus Deaths in 24 Hours
Islam Times - The United States on Friday advised all Americans to wear masks in public to protect against the new coronavirus, fearing the illness ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Will Carry On Sending More Fuel to Venezuela if Requested by Maduro Govt
Iran Will Carry On Sending More Fuel to Venezuela if Requested by Maduro Govt
Trump Took Shelter in White House Bunker As Protests Raged
Trump Took Shelter in White House Bunker As Protests Raged
1 June 2020
EU Urges Israel to Stop Demolishing Palestinian Homes in West Bank
EU Urges Israel to Stop Demolishing Palestinian Homes in West Bank
1 June 2020
Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria
Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria
31 May 2020
Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid
Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid
31 May 2020
EU Calls on US to Reconsider Withdrawal from WHO
EU Calls on US to Reconsider Withdrawal from WHO
31 May 2020
Trump Is Postponing G7 Summit
Trump Is Postponing G7 Summit
31 May 2020
Yemen Criticizes UN’s Lack of Action against Coronavirus Crisis
Yemen Criticizes UN’s Lack of Action against Coronavirus Crisis
30 May 2020
Palestinian Center for Human Rights Documented over 100 Israeli Violations in the Region
Palestinian Center for Human Rights Documented over 100 Israeli Violations in the Region
30 May 2020
China Firmly Opposes US Act to End Sanctions Waiver against Iran
China Firmly Opposes US Act to End Sanctions Waiver against Iran
30 May 2020
Trump Announced that United States was Severing Ties with WHO
Trump Announced that United States was Severing Ties with WHO
30 May 2020
Iran’s Defense Minister: Allowing US Entry to Persian Gulf Region A Strategic Mistake
Iran’s Defense Minister: Allowing US Entry to Persian Gulf Region A Strategic Mistake
29 May 2020
Trump Threatens to ‘Assume Control’ of Minneapolis over Protests
Trump Threatens to ‘Assume Control’ of Minneapolis over Protests
29 May 2020