0
Tuesday 2 June 2020 - 06:17

Kremlin Rejected Accusations it had Played Any Role in Protests Rocking the US

Story Code : 866081
Kremlin Rejected Accusations it had Played Any Role in Protests Rocking the US
"We are certainly very carefully watching what is going on in the United States. But everything that is happening there is this country’s domestic affair," Peskov stressed, according to TASS.

"We have never meddled in US affairs and we are not going to interfere now," he said.

Peskov dismissed a statement by Susan Rice, a former national security advisor to US President Barack Obama (2009-2017), as wrong and not reflect the official position of the Trump administration. Earlier Rice claimed that the riots, triggered by the death of African-American man George Floyd in Minneapolis, allegedly came "right out of the Russian playbook."

In a comment on this statement, Peskov said, "Any speculation like the one you have mentioned is certainly absolutely wrong and erroneous. As far as we understand, such speculation cannot reflect Washington’s official stance."

On Sunday, Obama’s ex-advisor Rice told CNN that there were peaceful protesters focused on disparities that had to be addressed and there were extremists, who had come to "try to hijack those protests and turn them into something very different." Rice noted that based on her experience "this is right out of the Russian playbook." According to her, Russia’s goal was not just to embarrass the US but to divide Americans.

Following the tragic death of an American black man on May 25, 2020, due to the violence of a white Minneapolis police officer, nationwide protests have erupted in the United States.
Source : Agencies
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Will Carry On Sending More Fuel to Venezuela if Requested by Maduro Govt
Iran Will Carry On Sending More Fuel to Venezuela if Requested by Maduro Govt
Trump Took Shelter in White House Bunker As Protests Raged
Trump Took Shelter in White House Bunker As Protests Raged
1 June 2020
EU Urges Israel to Stop Demolishing Palestinian Homes in West Bank
EU Urges Israel to Stop Demolishing Palestinian Homes in West Bank
1 June 2020
Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria
Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria
31 May 2020
Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid
Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid
31 May 2020
EU Calls on US to Reconsider Withdrawal from WHO
EU Calls on US to Reconsider Withdrawal from WHO
31 May 2020
Trump Is Postponing G7 Summit
Trump Is Postponing G7 Summit
31 May 2020
Yemen Criticizes UN’s Lack of Action against Coronavirus Crisis
Yemen Criticizes UN’s Lack of Action against Coronavirus Crisis
30 May 2020
Palestinian Center for Human Rights Documented over 100 Israeli Violations in the Region
Palestinian Center for Human Rights Documented over 100 Israeli Violations in the Region
30 May 2020
China Firmly Opposes US Act to End Sanctions Waiver against Iran
China Firmly Opposes US Act to End Sanctions Waiver against Iran
30 May 2020
Trump Announced that United States was Severing Ties with WHO
Trump Announced that United States was Severing Ties with WHO
30 May 2020
Iran’s Defense Minister: Allowing US Entry to Persian Gulf Region A Strategic Mistake
Iran’s Defense Minister: Allowing US Entry to Persian Gulf Region A Strategic Mistake
29 May 2020
Trump Threatens to ‘Assume Control’ of Minneapolis over Protests
Trump Threatens to ‘Assume Control’ of Minneapolis over Protests
29 May 2020