Netanyahu Files Complaint after Claiming Man Threatened to Kill Family

Islam Times - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he has filed alawsuit against a man he claims threatened to murder him and his family.

“A few days ago, I filed a complaint with the police about a series of deadly threats against me and my family,” Netanyahu posted on his Facebook page.“Today, unfortunately, I had to file a new complaint against a person who was delivering specific details on how to murder me and my family,” he added.“When will the media and the left, who are doing everything to overthrow a right-wing prime minister, finally condemn the incitement to hatred directed against me and my family?” the Israeli prime minister asked in his post.The new lawsuit comes just a month after the premier filed a complaint against a self-identified leftist activist, suspected of having threatened the life of his son Yair.Yair Netanyahu is an arch-conservative who has become known for his brash and often off-color social media trolling. In April, Netanyahu disavowed his son’s remarks after he appeared to wish death upon left-wing protesters at a Tel Aviv rally against the prime minister.Last month, left-wing activist Haim Shadmi was called in for questioning under caution by police for allegedly threatening Yair Netanyahu. Shadmi was arrested and questioned by investigators before being released.“I do not and never intend to use physical violence or threaten the life of a man, not even that of someone who in my eyes is vile and destroys Israeli democracy,” said Shadmi on his Facebook page.