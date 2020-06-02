0
Tuesday 2 June 2020 - 08:17

Trump's Remarks "Extremely Disrespectful" to China's Efforts Against COVID-19 Pandemic: Beijing

Story Code : 866140
Trump
Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a news briefing while answering a relevant question, Xinhua reported.

Since the outbreak, the Chinese government has adopted the most comprehensive, rigorous and thorough measures in a timely manner to fully prevent the spread of the virus. These measures effectively broke the chain of transmission, made a tremendous contribution in maintaining global public health security and has been widely praised by the international community, Zhao said.

The actions of the Chinese government had directly led to a reduction of more than 700,000 potential infections, according to a research report by Science Magazine, Zhao added.

The confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States have exceeded 1.8 million with the death toll surpassing 100,000, which is about 22 times that of China's, the spokesperson stated.

"The statistics can prove that who is incompetent and inadequate in coping with the pandemic," noted Zhao.

Noting that the current domestic pandemic situation in the United States remains serious, Zhao said shifting blame to China can not get rid of the virus, nor can it save patients.

"We advise those in the United States who still attempt to pin labels and politicize the virus to focus on fighting their domestic pandemic," added the spokesperson.
Related Stories
Trump Ally Accuses WHO of ‘Spreading Chinese Propaganda’ as Beijing Blasts West’s Cover-Up Claims
Islam Times - China has dismissed as ‘nonsense’ recent media reports about its alleged attempts to cover ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Wikileaks Founder Assange
Wikileaks Founder Assange 'Too Ill' to Join Hearing on US Extradition Case
UN Suspends 80% of Reproductive Health Facilities in Yemen
UN Suspends 80% of Reproductive Health Facilities in Yemen
2 June 2020
Maduro Will Visit Iran Soon, Ink Energy Agreements
Maduro Will Visit Iran Soon, Ink Energy Agreements
2 June 2020
Israeli Regime Training US Police: Report
Israeli Regime Training US Police: Report
2 June 2020
Iran Will Carry On Sending More Fuel to Venezuela if Requested by Maduro Govt
Iran Will Carry On Sending More Fuel to Venezuela if Requested by Maduro Govt
1 June 2020
Trump Took Shelter in White House Bunker As Protests Raged
Trump Took Shelter in White House Bunker As Protests Raged
1 June 2020
EU Urges Israel to Stop Demolishing Palestinian Homes in West Bank
EU Urges Israel to Stop Demolishing Palestinian Homes in West Bank
1 June 2020
Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria
Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria
31 May 2020
Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid
Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid
31 May 2020
EU Calls on US to Reconsider Withdrawal from WHO
EU Calls on US to Reconsider Withdrawal from WHO
31 May 2020
Trump Is Postponing G7 Summit
Trump Is Postponing G7 Summit
31 May 2020
Yemen Criticizes UN’s Lack of Action against Coronavirus Crisis
Yemen Criticizes UN’s Lack of Action against Coronavirus Crisis
30 May 2020
Palestinian Center for Human Rights Documented over 100 Israeli Violations in the Region
Palestinian Center for Human Rights Documented over 100 Israeli Violations in the Region
30 May 2020