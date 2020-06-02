Syrian Homes Set Ablaze by Turkish-Backed Militants in Hasakah

Islam Times - Turkish-backed militants set fire to civilian homes in the northern countryside of Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah.

Several homes in the villages of al-Qasimia and al-Rihaniyya, which lie northwest of Tal Tamr town, were set ablaze by the extremists, SANA reported on Monday.The acts of arson took place only a few days after Turkish-backed militants set fire to a number of farmlands in al-Qasimia village, it added.Turkish-backed militants were deployed to northern Syria last October after Turkish military forces launched a long-threatened cross-border invasion in a declared attempt to push the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militants away from border areas.