0
Tuesday 2 June 2020 - 09:27

Syrian Homes Set Ablaze by Turkish-Backed Militants in Hasakah

Story Code : 866151
Syrian Homes Set Ablaze by Turkish-Backed Militants in Hasakah
Several homes in the villages of al-Qasimia and al-Rihaniyya, which lie northwest of Tal Tamr town, were set ablaze by the extremists, SANA reported on Monday.  

The acts of arson took place only a few days after Turkish-backed militants set fire to a number of farmlands in al-Qasimia village, it added.

Turkish-backed militants were deployed to northern Syria last October after Turkish military forces launched a long-threatened cross-border invasion in a declared attempt to push the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militants away from border areas.
Comment


Featured Stories
Wikileaks Founder Assange
Wikileaks Founder Assange 'Too Ill' to Join Hearing on US Extradition Case
UN Suspends 80% of Reproductive Health Facilities in Yemen
UN Suspends 80% of Reproductive Health Facilities in Yemen
2 June 2020
Maduro Will Visit Iran Soon, Ink Energy Agreements
Maduro Will Visit Iran Soon, Ink Energy Agreements
2 June 2020
Israeli Regime Training US Police: Report
Israeli Regime Training US Police: Report
2 June 2020
Iran Will Carry On Sending More Fuel to Venezuela if Requested by Maduro Govt
Iran Will Carry On Sending More Fuel to Venezuela if Requested by Maduro Govt
1 June 2020
Trump Took Shelter in White House Bunker As Protests Raged
Trump Took Shelter in White House Bunker As Protests Raged
1 June 2020
EU Urges Israel to Stop Demolishing Palestinian Homes in West Bank
EU Urges Israel to Stop Demolishing Palestinian Homes in West Bank
1 June 2020
Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria
Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria
31 May 2020
Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid
Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid
31 May 2020
EU Calls on US to Reconsider Withdrawal from WHO
EU Calls on US to Reconsider Withdrawal from WHO
31 May 2020
Trump Is Postponing G7 Summit
Trump Is Postponing G7 Summit
31 May 2020
Yemen Criticizes UN’s Lack of Action against Coronavirus Crisis
Yemen Criticizes UN’s Lack of Action against Coronavirus Crisis
30 May 2020
Palestinian Center for Human Rights Documented over 100 Israeli Violations in the Region
Palestinian Center for Human Rights Documented over 100 Israeli Violations in the Region
30 May 2020