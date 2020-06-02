0
Tuesday 2 June 2020 - 10:25

Syrian Forces Discover Major Stocks of US-Made Weapons in South

Story Code : 866156
Syrian Forces Discover Major Stocks of US-Made Weapons in South
Heavy machine guns, assault rifles, night-vision goggles, binoculars, anti-tank missiles, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), anti-tank landmines, and communication devices as well as hundreds of kilograms of hashish were seized in the area, SANA reported.

It added that US-built TOW anti-tank missiles were also among the seized arms.

Last month, a significant amount of western-made weapons were seized in the country’s southwestern provinces of Dara’a, Suwayda and Quneitra during mop-up operations.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding the Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.
Source : SANA
Related Stories
Syrian Army Finds US, Israeli-Made Weapons in Southern Region
Comment


Featured Stories
Wikileaks Founder Assange
Wikileaks Founder Assange 'Too Ill' to Join Hearing on US Extradition Case
UN Suspends 80% of Reproductive Health Facilities in Yemen
UN Suspends 80% of Reproductive Health Facilities in Yemen
2 June 2020
Maduro Will Visit Iran Soon, Ink Energy Agreements
Maduro Will Visit Iran Soon, Ink Energy Agreements
2 June 2020
Israeli Regime Training US Police: Report
Israeli Regime Training US Police: Report
2 June 2020
Iran Will Carry On Sending More Fuel to Venezuela if Requested by Maduro Govt
Iran Will Carry On Sending More Fuel to Venezuela if Requested by Maduro Govt
1 June 2020
Trump Took Shelter in White House Bunker As Protests Raged
Trump Took Shelter in White House Bunker As Protests Raged
1 June 2020
EU Urges Israel to Stop Demolishing Palestinian Homes in West Bank
EU Urges Israel to Stop Demolishing Palestinian Homes in West Bank
1 June 2020
Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria
Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria
31 May 2020
Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid
Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid
31 May 2020
EU Calls on US to Reconsider Withdrawal from WHO
EU Calls on US to Reconsider Withdrawal from WHO
31 May 2020
Trump Is Postponing G7 Summit
Trump Is Postponing G7 Summit
31 May 2020
Yemen Criticizes UN’s Lack of Action against Coronavirus Crisis
Yemen Criticizes UN’s Lack of Action against Coronavirus Crisis
30 May 2020
Palestinian Center for Human Rights Documented over 100 Israeli Violations in the Region
Palestinian Center for Human Rights Documented over 100 Israeli Violations in the Region
30 May 2020