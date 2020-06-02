Syrian Forces Discover Major Stocks of US-Made Weapons in South

Islam Times - Syrian forces discovered major stocks of US-made weapons while conducting clean-up operations in southern regions of the Arab country.

Heavy machine guns, assault rifles, night-vision goggles, binoculars, anti-tank missiles, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), anti-tank landmines, and communication devices as well as hundreds of kilograms of hashish were seized in the area, SANA reported.It added that US-built TOW anti-tank missiles were also among the seized arms.Last month, a significant amount of western-made weapons were seized in the country’s southwestern provinces of Dara’a, Suwayda and Quneitra during mop-up operations.Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding the Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.