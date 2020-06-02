Hashd al-Sha’abi Destroys Daesh Hideouts in Kirkuk

Islam Times - Fighters from Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) stepped up their attacks against Daesh in the northern province of Kirkuk, managing to destroy three of their hideouts.

According to Iraqi media reports, the attacks on Daesh hideouts in southeast areas of Kirkuk also resulted in the deaths of a number of terrorists.The popular forces seized major stocks of weapons belonging to the terror group in Kirkuk's Wadi al-Shay area.Daesh has intensified its attacks in Iraq amid Baghdad’s call on the US to pull out its forces from the Arab country.In a vote on January 5, the Iraqi parliament called for an end to the presence of all foreign troops, including Americans.The vote came two days after the US military - acting on US President Donald Trump’s order - launched a fatal drone strike on senior Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani upon his arrival in the Iraqi capital at the invitation of the Baghdad government.The attack also claimed the lives of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of PMU or Hashd al-Sha’abi, along with eight other Iranian and Iraqi people.