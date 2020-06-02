0
Tuesday 2 June 2020 - 14:48

Hashd al-Sha’abi Destroys Daesh Hideouts in Kirkuk

Story Code : 866206
According to Iraqi media reports, the attacks on Daesh hideouts in southeast areas of Kirkuk also resulted in the deaths of a number of terrorists.

The popular forces seized major stocks of weapons belonging to the terror group in Kirkuk's Wadi al-Shay area.

Daesh has intensified its attacks in Iraq amid Baghdad’s call on the US to pull out its forces from the Arab country.

In a vote on January 5, the Iraqi parliament called for an end to the presence of all foreign troops, including Americans.

The vote came two days after the US military - acting on US President Donald Trump’s order - launched a fatal drone strike on senior Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani upon his arrival in the Iraqi capital at the invitation of the Baghdad government.

The attack also claimed the lives of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of PMU or Hashd al-Sha’abi, along with eight other Iranian and Iraqi people.
