Protesters March in Paris in Solidarity With US Anti-Racism Protests

Islam Times - A wave of public unrest, protests, and looting has swept through the United States over the past week after the death of a black man in police custody. Demonstrations in solidarity with the George Floyd protesters have also taken place in Germany, Canada, Ireland, and other countries.

A live broadcast shows activists gathering in the capital of France in solidarity with US protesters angry at the death of George Floyd in police custody.The demonstration is also a part of the “Justice for Adama” movement dedicated to Adama Traore, a French 24-year-old-man of Malian origin who died in police custody in July 2016. Traore died when transferred to a police station after already complaining of problems breathing.Demonstrators are reportedly carrying placards that read “Black Lives Matter” and “I can’t breathe”. Many are also wearing masks as required by the coronavirus restrictions.Protesters across the United States have been marching against police brutality and racism since 25 May, when Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt for several minutes on the neck of Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African-American male, who later died. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.