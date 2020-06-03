0
Wednesday 3 June 2020 - 07:55

Rights Group Urges Riyadh to Disclose Status of Imprisoned Saudi Activist

Story Code : 866348
Rights Group Urges Riyadh to Disclose Status of Imprisoned Saudi Activist
The calls came after Al-Hathloul’s family said they remain unable to contact her.

“@LinaAlhathloul confirms that her sister @LoujainHathloul did not call the family for the third week in a row, and that visits are denied since March. She adds: “the first period she was held incommunicado was when she was being tortured,” the group wrote on Twitter, the Middle East Monitor reported.

“We demand the Saudi authorities immediately disclose Loujain Al-Hathloul’s situation and health condition by allowing her to communicate with her family, and to release her immediately without delay or preconditions,” the activists added.

“The continued denial of the activist’s right to communicate is legally unacceptable, and we should not forget that her arrest is also invalid, and the crime of torturing her brutally will not be overlooked,” the tweet continued.

On Sunday, Loujain’s sister Lina wrote on Twitter, “Loujain did not call this week. This is the 3rd week in a row. Visits are forbidden since mid-March. I’m worried. First period she was held incommunicado was when she was being tortured.”

It was not possible to obtain an immediate comment from the Saudi authorities on this complaint, but the Kingdom usually denies any failure to care for detainees in its prisons.

On May 15 2018, Saudi authorities arrested a number of prominent human rights activists, most notably Loujain Al-Hathloul, Samar Badawi, Nassima Al-Sadah, Nouf Abdulaziz and Mayya Al-Zahrani.

Reports at the time attributed the reasons for the arrest to their defense of women’s rights in the kingdom.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Demands US Stop Police Brutality Against Media Workers
Russia Demands US Stop Police Brutality Against Media Workers
Trump Declares War on USA
Trump Declares War on USA
3 June 2020
UN Chief Asks for Protection of People on the Move during Pandemic
UN Chief Asks for Protection of People on the Move during Pandemic
3 June 2020
Supreme Leader Addresses Nation on Imam Khomeini
Supreme Leader Addresses Nation on Imam Khomeini's Demise Anniversary
3 June 2020
Wikileaks Founder Assange
Wikileaks Founder Assange 'Too Ill' to Join Hearing on US Extradition Case
2 June 2020
UN Suspends 80% of Reproductive Health Facilities in Yemen
UN Suspends 80% of Reproductive Health Facilities in Yemen
2 June 2020
Maduro Will Visit Iran Soon, Ink Energy Agreements
Maduro Will Visit Iran Soon, Ink Energy Agreements
2 June 2020
Israeli Regime Training US Police: Report
Israeli Regime Training US Police: Report
2 June 2020
Iran Will Carry On Sending More Fuel to Venezuela if Requested by Maduro Govt
Iran Will Carry On Sending More Fuel to Venezuela if Requested by Maduro Govt
1 June 2020
Trump Took Shelter in White House Bunker As Protests Raged
Trump Took Shelter in White House Bunker As Protests Raged
1 June 2020
EU Urges Israel to Stop Demolishing Palestinian Homes in West Bank
EU Urges Israel to Stop Demolishing Palestinian Homes in West Bank
1 June 2020
Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria
Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria
31 May 2020
Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid
Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid
31 May 2020