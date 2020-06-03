0
Wednesday 3 June 2020 - 08:04

Acquitted Iranian Scientist, Asgari Returns Home

Dr. Asgari, 59, was taken to custody in the United States in November 2019 on charges of circumventing the US trade sanctions, but, he was re-arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement despite acquittal by the US court of justice.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his Instagram that the Plane carrying Dr. Sirous Agari- Iranian scientist- left the United States for Iran.

A few days ago, Zarif had tweeted "US has taken several Iranian scientists hostage-without charge or on spurious charges-".



Zarif said prisoner swap between Iran and the US has no problem and "we do not need holding negotiations", adding that prisoner swap will be made with coordination of the US' Interests Section in Tehran.

In a related development, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said at his weekly press briefing on Monday that Dr. Asgari will fly back to Iran within the next two or three days if they (the US officials) do not create new obstacles.
Source : IRNA
