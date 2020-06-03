0
Wednesday 3 June 2020 - 10:22

Gunman Shot, Killed After NYPD Officers Find Man Shot in Brooklyn

Story Code : 866381
Gunman Shot, Killed After NYPD Officers Find Man Shot in Brooklyn
Cops were responding to reports of shots fired in Crown Heights just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, according to Chief of Department Terence Monahan. As they were conducting their search in the area around the intersection of Bergen Street and Rochester Avenue, they found a man who had been shot and had crawled away after suffering the injury, a senior NYPD official said.

Officers went to look for the shooter, and discovered he was hiding behind a tree between a nearby playground and a fence, Monahan said. The gunman came out and was coming toward the cops with the gun raised, according to police. After instructing the suspect to drop the gun for around a minute, Monahan said, approximately 10 cops then opened fire, striking the suspect multiple times.

The suspect was pronounced dead shortly after. The gunshot victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. Three other officers were treated at local hospitals for tinnitus.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, and no officers were injured by gunfire. Monahan said that the shooting was not related to ongoing protests.

After rumors had begun to spread on social media that the shooter may have been a boy as young as 13 years old, Monahan said on Twitter that it was “inaccurate information,” and that she shooter “was 34-years-old and had just shot another man.”

A cause for the initial shooting was not immediately clear but police said it was “not related to the ongoing protests.” An investigation into both shootings are ongoing.
