Wednesday 3 June 2020 - 15:13

Syria Strongly Condemns Tightening Coercive Measures Imposed on It by US Administration through So-called “Caesar Act”

A Foreign and Expatriates Ministry official source said in a statement to SANA on Wednesday that “The Syrian Arab Republic expresses strong condemnation of tightening coercive measures imposed on it by the US administration through the so-called Caesar Act which is based on a set of lies and fabrications by parties which are hostile to the Syrian people, and this comes in the framework of their declared war in which they use the dirtiest types of weapons that include terrorism and the economic siege, in addition to the political pressure and media misleading.”

The source added that imposing this act by the US administration is considered as an outrageous violation of the simplest human rights and of the international humanitarian law, and it makes the US administration bear a primary responsibility for the suffering of the Syrians in their lives and livelihood, and that economic terrorism is only another form of terrorism that has shed the blood of the Syrians and destroyed their hard-earned achievements.

The source noted that in a time when the world is united for facing the coronavirus pandemic, the US administration, which suppresses its people to embody the racial policies and continues the approach of hegemony and arrogance at the international arena, continues its hostile policies which are represented in imposing blockade on peoples and depriving them of their right to obtain what is required for facing that dangerous pandemic.

The source asserted that Syria whose people and courageous armed forces have confronted the Takfiri terrorism, and inflicted a defeat on the hostile scheme, will face with pride and the same determination this unjust US decision, and the unity of the Syrians’ efforts for protecting the national economy will guarantee the failure of this measure and will limit its impacts.

The source concluded by saying that Syria calls on the international community to work on lifting all forms of the illegitimate unilateral coercive measures, and to put an end to these practices which contradict with the provisions of the international law and lead to escalating the tension in the international relations in a way that poses a serious threat to the security, peace and stability in the world.
