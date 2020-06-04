0
Thursday 4 June 2020 - 06:10

Mark Esper Opposes Trump’s Idea of Military Quelling Protests

Story Code : 866524
Mark Esper Opposes Trump’s Idea of Military Quelling Protests
He opined that active duty troops should be used only as a last resort, when nothing else can help. The Pentagon chief added that the US is currently not in such a desperate situation.

“I’ve always believed and continue to believe that the National Guard is best-suited for performing domestic support to civil authorities in these situations”, Esper said.

Esper also commented on a media report which said that he had referred to the riot-engulfed US cities as a “battlespace”, admitting that he had used the phrase in conversation with President Donald Trump.

The Pentagon chief explained that the term was used as military lexicon and added that had he had a chance to use another phrase, he would have done so.

The secretary of defense elaborated on another recent political scandal in the US, namely his walk alongside the president to St. John’s Episcopal Church, which was preceded by a violent dispersal of peaceful protesters from the nearby square.

He explained that he knew about the walk in advance, but thought it was meant to observe the damage done to Lafayette Park’s facilities by the rioters. Esper went on to say that it’s hard to keep the military out of politics in the run-up to a presidential election.
Comment


Featured Stories
US in No Position to Criticize China: N. Korea
US in No Position to Criticize China: N. Korea
Rouhani: Shame on the President Resorting to Bible to Kill People
Rouhani: Shame on the President Resorting to Bible to Kill People
4 June 2020
Ex-Pentagon Chief Mattis: Trump Trying to ‘Divide’ America
Ex-Pentagon Chief Mattis: Trump Trying to ‘Divide’ America
4 June 2020
Russia Demands US Stop Police Brutality Against Media Workers
Russia Demands US Stop Police Brutality Against Media Workers
3 June 2020
Trump Declares War on USA
Trump Declares War on USA
3 June 2020
UN Chief Asks for Protection of People on the Move during Pandemic
UN Chief Asks for Protection of People on the Move during Pandemic
3 June 2020
Supreme Leader Addresses Nation on Imam Khomeini
Supreme Leader Addresses Nation on Imam Khomeini's Demise Anniversary
3 June 2020
Wikileaks Founder Assange
Wikileaks Founder Assange 'Too Ill' to Join Hearing on US Extradition Case
2 June 2020
UN Suspends 80% of Reproductive Health Facilities in Yemen
UN Suspends 80% of Reproductive Health Facilities in Yemen
2 June 2020
Maduro Will Visit Iran Soon, Ink Energy Agreements
Maduro Will Visit Iran Soon, Ink Energy Agreements
2 June 2020
Israeli Regime Training US Police: Report
Israeli Regime Training US Police: Report
2 June 2020
Iran Will Carry On Sending More Fuel to Venezuela if Requested by Maduro Govt
Iran Will Carry On Sending More Fuel to Venezuela if Requested by Maduro Govt
1 June 2020
Trump Took Shelter in White House Bunker As Protests Raged
Trump Took Shelter in White House Bunker As Protests Raged
1 June 2020