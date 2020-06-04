0
Thursday 4 June 2020 - 06:56

Rouhani Wary of Spread of COVID-19, Urges People to Avoid Unnecessary Trips

Story Code : 866531
Rouhani Wary of Spread of COVID-19, Urges People to Avoid Unnecessary Trips
President Rouhani made the remarks during his talks with Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki on assessment of the situation of pandemic across the country.

Describing the effective implementation of guidelines and health protocols to fight the coronavirus pandemic as successful experience in recent weeks, the president said the country has reached an acceptable level of control of the virus.

The sole way to contain the COVID-19 is to fully follow health protocols, the president stressed.

He further called on media, cyber space and TV channels to more inform people of the issue encouraging them to follow the protocols and social distancing rules.

About the outcomes of negligence of the health directives, the president said if the rules are not obeyed, the Government would be forced to restore quarantine situation again, disrupting the normal life and the entire national economy will suffer serious damages.

Rouhani appreciated the round-the-clock efforts and sacrifices of the medical personnel and the officials at the Ministry of Health to help people fight against the coronavirus in different parts of the country.

The deadly coronavirus which has radiated from Wuhan, China, in December 2019, affected over 6,550,000 people across the world, and killed more than 386,000. The number of the dead in Iran exceeded 8,000.
Related Stories
1 in 3 Test Positive for Covid-19 Antibodies in Pilot Massachusetts Street Study
Islam Times - About a third of 200 randomly tested residents of Chelsea, Massachusetts, were found to have Covid-19-related antibodies in yet another ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US in No Position to Criticize China: N. Korea
US in No Position to Criticize China: N. Korea
Rouhani: Shame on the President Resorting to Bible to Kill People
Rouhani: Shame on the President Resorting to Bible to Kill People
4 June 2020
Ex-Pentagon Chief Mattis: Trump Trying to ‘Divide’ America
Ex-Pentagon Chief Mattis: Trump Trying to ‘Divide’ America
4 June 2020
Russia Demands US Stop Police Brutality Against Media Workers
Russia Demands US Stop Police Brutality Against Media Workers
3 June 2020
Trump Declares War on USA
Trump Declares War on USA
3 June 2020
UN Chief Asks for Protection of People on the Move during Pandemic
UN Chief Asks for Protection of People on the Move during Pandemic
3 June 2020
Supreme Leader Addresses Nation on Imam Khomeini
Supreme Leader Addresses Nation on Imam Khomeini's Demise Anniversary
3 June 2020
Wikileaks Founder Assange
Wikileaks Founder Assange 'Too Ill' to Join Hearing on US Extradition Case
2 June 2020
UN Suspends 80% of Reproductive Health Facilities in Yemen
UN Suspends 80% of Reproductive Health Facilities in Yemen
2 June 2020
Maduro Will Visit Iran Soon, Ink Energy Agreements
Maduro Will Visit Iran Soon, Ink Energy Agreements
2 June 2020
Israeli Regime Training US Police: Report
Israeli Regime Training US Police: Report
2 June 2020
Iran Will Carry On Sending More Fuel to Venezuela if Requested by Maduro Govt
Iran Will Carry On Sending More Fuel to Venezuela if Requested by Maduro Govt
1 June 2020
Trump Took Shelter in White House Bunker As Protests Raged
Trump Took Shelter in White House Bunker As Protests Raged
1 June 2020