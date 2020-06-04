0
Thursday 4 June 2020 - 08:50

George Floyd Was a Coronavirus Survivor: Final Autopsy Report

Story Code : 866545
George Floyd Was a Coronavirus Survivor: Final Autopsy Report
A nasal swab conducted during the autopsy revealed that Floyd had no lung damage and was likely an asymptomatic carrier of the new coronavirus. He was known to be positive for the virus on 3 April, the examiners said.

The report noted that Floyd had multiple blunt force injuries to his forehead, face and upper lip, shoulders, hands, elbows and legs.

It also noted that he had several underlying health conditions, including “severe” arteriosclerotic heart disease and hypertensive heart disease, but no life-threatening injuries.

Floyd also had the stimulant drug methamphetamine and the opioid pain reliever fentanyl in his system, according to the details of the autopsy.

The newly-released findings reiterate Monday’s announcement by the Medical Examiner’s Office that Floyd died from “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression”. Officials also concluded on Monday that his death was a homicide.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man from Minnesota, died on 25 May after being arrested by police officers outside a shop on suspicion of paying with a counterfeit $20 bill. Footage of the arrest filmed by bystanders showed that white officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes before he lost consciousness and was placed in an ambulance.

The Hennepin County’s preliminary report sparked backlash across the country after state prosecutors said last week that it had revealed “no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation”. A separate, private autopsy ordered by Floyd’s family found that he died of asphyxiation from sustained pressure.
Comment


Featured Stories
US in No Position to Criticize China: N. Korea
US in No Position to Criticize China: N. Korea
Rouhani: Shame on the President Resorting to Bible to Kill People
Rouhani: Shame on the President Resorting to Bible to Kill People
4 June 2020
Ex-Pentagon Chief Mattis: Trump Trying to ‘Divide’ America
Ex-Pentagon Chief Mattis: Trump Trying to ‘Divide’ America
4 June 2020
Russia Demands US Stop Police Brutality Against Media Workers
Russia Demands US Stop Police Brutality Against Media Workers
3 June 2020
Trump Declares War on USA
Trump Declares War on USA
3 June 2020
UN Chief Asks for Protection of People on the Move during Pandemic
UN Chief Asks for Protection of People on the Move during Pandemic
3 June 2020
Supreme Leader Addresses Nation on Imam Khomeini
Supreme Leader Addresses Nation on Imam Khomeini's Demise Anniversary
3 June 2020
Wikileaks Founder Assange
Wikileaks Founder Assange 'Too Ill' to Join Hearing on US Extradition Case
2 June 2020
UN Suspends 80% of Reproductive Health Facilities in Yemen
UN Suspends 80% of Reproductive Health Facilities in Yemen
2 June 2020
Maduro Will Visit Iran Soon, Ink Energy Agreements
Maduro Will Visit Iran Soon, Ink Energy Agreements
2 June 2020
Israeli Regime Training US Police: Report
Israeli Regime Training US Police: Report
2 June 2020
Iran Will Carry On Sending More Fuel to Venezuela if Requested by Maduro Govt
Iran Will Carry On Sending More Fuel to Venezuela if Requested by Maduro Govt
1 June 2020
Trump Took Shelter in White House Bunker As Protests Raged
Trump Took Shelter in White House Bunker As Protests Raged
1 June 2020