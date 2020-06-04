0
Thursday 4 June 2020 - 11:54

Turkey Plans to Reopen Border Crossing with Iran to Boost Trade

In an interview with state broadcaster TRT Haber, Pekcan said the worst was over as she recalled the foreign trade data that was released on Tuesday.

The country’s exports rose 10.8% month-on-month in May, while they plunged nearly 41% year-on-year under the impact of the measures implemented to stem the spread of the pandemic.

In May, exports slid 40.8% year-on-year to $9.43 billion and imports fell 28.2% to $12.79 billion, according to the special trade system, trade ministry data showed. Special trade system data excludes imports to customs warehouses.

Turkey’s trade deficit for May widened by 78.7% year-on-year to $3.36 billion.
